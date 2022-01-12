Florence Area Humane Society to mark Betty White's 100th birthday

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence Area Humane Society is asking area residents to join the Betty White Challenge Jan. 17 — the day that would have been her 100th birthday — by donating at least $5 to their animal shelter.

The one for Florentines is at 1434 McCurdy Road in Florence.

“Let’s do it for Betty and honor her life-long mission to help all animals in need,” said Jayne Boswell, president of the Florence Area Humane Society. “We just hope that people will donate because the last two years have been especially difficult for animal shelters with the pandemic. Our shelter really needs those donations more than ever to help the homeless animals in our community.”

The organization is inviting the public to come out to the Florence shelter Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. for birthday cake and an opportunity to spend time with the cats and dogs at the shelter.

“Our pets love the attention of families and friends,” says Liz Parrish, board member. “We invite everyone to come out Saturday, spend time our dogs and cats, and maybe meet your new best friend.”

Donations can be mailed to FAHS, P.O. Box 4808, Florence, S.C. 29502 or via PayPal, www.florencehumanesociety.org or directly at the shelter.