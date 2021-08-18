Florence Area Literacy Council postpones Lip Sync Battle until 2022

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence Area Literacy Council board is postponing the 2021 fundraiser and Novel Event, a Lip Sync Battle, formerly set for Sept. 16, until June, 2022.

"We once again are faced with making the necessary decision to postpone our main annual fundraising event," Executive Director Christina Lawson said, as the event was postponed in 2020 because of the threat of spreading COVID 19.

"We were looking forward to hosting the event and giving our performers the venue they deserve, but it became apparent to our board members this past week that we need to postpone our fun until next June," Lawson said.

Board members sought the advice of medical professionals in making their decision, she said, and all event sponsorships will be credited to the June 2022 event.

"We are grateful for the support the event gets, from its performers, sponsors, and those who give to the annual silent auction. Our sponsors help ensure we are able to continue offering the programs vital to those in our community who need them. It is important that we continue to make respectful, responsible decisions for the safety of the community, the FALC staff, students and volunteers."

The FALC is a community-based organization that works with under-educated adults who are struggling with illiteracy. “Education is one of the things that stands between an adult and opportunity for a better future,” Lawson said. All proceeds from the “Novel Event” support the nonprofit organization. For information, call Lawson at 843-667-1908.