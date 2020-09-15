Florence Area Literacy Council, Raldex conduct hot dog fundraiser

FLORENCE, S.C. − Florence area residents have two more shots to pick up a great lunch for an even better cause: literacy.
"We hope to get between 400-500 plates," Kirby Anderson, the marketing director for Raldex, said Tuesday at lunch as he grilled hot dogs behind the company's corporate office.
Before 11 a.m. there were already 130 plates sold, and many of those were on the road to offices and businesses.
"They're just good old-fashioned hot dogs, and people love a good hot dog," Anderson said. "When you go two hot dogs, chips and a cookie for $5, people jump all over that."
Christina Lawson, the executive director for the Florence Area Literacy Council, oversaw purchase and distribution of the boxes.
"Thanks to Raldex Hospitality, we are doing a hot dog lunch fundraiser," she said.
"We have been severely impacted by COVID and the pandemic, and it has left us not being able to have our biggest fundraiser of the year: our lip sync battle."
That fundraiser, rescheduled once, was to have been Thursday.
The literacy council, like many nonprofits, has seen a drop in donations as donors hold on to their money in the face of COVID related uncertainty.
"We decided to do this this week to try to at least bridge the gap in funding and help us get through this year," Lawson said.
"Everybody's hanging on by a thread, and it's not just us, and we know that," Lawson said. "I think the word of the year is uncertainty.
"We've all had to face a lot of challenges, and funding is one of those things. For a nonprofit, without that funding and without fundraisers, it's hard to keep our doors open. Right now, that's just what we're trying to do."
Anderson said a similar fundraiser in February raised $2,200 for the Heart Association.
The hot dog box sale will continue Wednesday and Thursday behind Raldex Hospitality's corporate headquarters on Woody Jones Boulevard.
