Florence Area Literacy Council relaunches lip-sync fundraiser

The Florence Area Literacy Council will be having a Lip-Sync Battle fundraiser from 6-9 p.m. Thursday at the Southern Institute of Manufacturing Technology, 1951 Pisgah Road.

Florence Area Literacy Council Executive Director Christina Lawson answers 5 Questions about the Literacy Council and the lip-sync battle fundraiser.

1 Why is the Florence Area Literacy Council having a lip-sync battle?

Florence Area Literacy Council is a community-based nonprofit organization that works with adults who need to improve their education. Their primary focus is people who are working to improve their reading skills. The Florence community has a 33% illiteracy rate among adults. Fundraisers like the lip-sync battle helps the Florence Area Literacy Council keep its doors open. The lip-sync battle is the biggest fundraiser of the year. The purpose is to raise the money to fill in the gaps with funding.

2 What will be available at the Lip Sync Battle?

There will be a taco bar, a variety of desserts, beer and wine bar, a silent auction and an epic showdown.

3 How much is it to attend the lip sync battle?

Tickets are $60 per person. Tickets will not be available at the door. You are able to get tickets up until Wednesday.

4 How do I signup if I want to battle?

You are not able to signup to battle. The teams that are performing have been fundraising for the event for months.

5 Who are the emcees and judges for the battle?

The emcees are Chad Patterson from Raldex Hospitality and “Kween” Moore, Cumulus Broadcasting/Magic 94.3. The judges are Gary Finklea of Finklea, Hendrick & Blake, LLC, Octavia Williams-Blake of McLeod Health, and Jumana Swindler of McLeod Health. “We are really looking forward to this year,” Lawson said. “This is what we call our comeback year and we are excited that we finally get to do this again. We are grateful to those who have supported us and those who are involved. We are super grateful. We don’t even have the words.”

— Taylor Ford

