Florence-area residents mark Ash Wednesday

"This is the second year we've done it," Kottler said. "This year we did it a little earlier. This year we started at 4:30 p.m. and maybe go to 6:30 p.m. and catch people on their way home from work, for whom the imposition of ashes would be meaningful."

Participants got a written reflection, prayer and scripture reading with their ashes.

Pastor Delcia Harper Baxter with New Harvest Presbyterian Church said they had about 50 participants in 2021.

Dunlap said some will fast on Ash Wednesday and many will give up something, or take on something, for Lent.

"It may be that people will give up eating a certain kind of thing, for their health. It may be people will take on a new prayer practice, get a new daily reader, spend a little more time with God whenever they have that," Dunlap said.