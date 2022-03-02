Florence-area residents mark Ash Wednesday

FLORENCE, S.C. — Many Florence area residents took time out of their Wednesday to mark Ash Wednesday — the first day of Lent in the Christian calendar.
"We are going to be providing imposition of ashes which, in our tradition, reminds us of the beginning of Lent, that we are made of the dust of the earth and it reminds us of our mortality so that at Easter we re reminded of our immortality," said the Rev. Jennifer Kottler of John Calvin Presbyterian Church in Florence.
"Ash Wednesday is a time when we remember we're frail and life is terribly, terribly short and we don't often do as good a job about things as we hope sometimes," said the Rev. Eunice Dunlap with St. Catherine Episcopal Church in Florence.
"We come to go on this day to ask forgiveness but also to remember we are God's beloved children forgiven, continually, even before we ask for forgiveness, and to remember that we're not just dirt but that we are stardust," Dunlap said. "That we come from the dust from the stars from the original bang, which I interpret as God giving birth to all creation."
St. Catherine Episcopal Church marked the day at noon in the sanctuary of Cross & Crown Lutheran Church while John Calvin and New Harvest Presbyterian churches marked the day in John Calvin's parking lot with a drive-thru imposition of ashes.
"This is the second year we've done it," Kottler said. "This year we did it a little earlier. This year we started at 4:30 p.m. and maybe go to 6:30 p.m. and catch people on their way home from work, for whom the imposition of ashes would be meaningful."
Participants got a written reflection, prayer and scripture reading with their ashes.
Pastor Delcia Harper Baxter with New Harvest Presbyterian Church said they had about 50 participants in 2021.
Dunlap said some will fast on Ash Wednesday and many will give up something, or take on something, for Lent.
"It may be that people will give up eating a certain kind of thing, for their health. It may be people will take on a new prayer practice, get a new daily reader, spend a little more time with God whenever they have that," Dunlap said.
"There are lots and lots of ways to remember who we are and whose we are, and that's the point," Dunlap said. "God doesn't need our chocolate. God would want us to be one with God forever. It's just a matter of reordering our treasure, so to speak. If our treasure is in heaven or in our relationship with God then other things will fall into place. That would be the point of regathering ourselves and making a fresh new start."