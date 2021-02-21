Florence-area rivers crest, start to recede

COWARD, S.C. — The Lynches River crested early Sunday afternoon at 18 feet in Effingham — the point where a moderate flood becomes a major flood, according to the National Weather Service's hydrological page for the river.

The floodwaters, at that level, will flood portions of, and residences along, North Old Georgetown, Roundtree and Ben Gause and other roads new Effingham, Coward and New Hope, according to the river's hydrological website.

The river's high level is also forecast to affect residential areas upstream near the Sumter County line.

Sunday's 18-foot crest is the highest it has been since Oct. 6, 2015, when it crested at 19.73 feet ¯ the third-highest level recorded for the river.

The river is forecast to slowly recede through moderate flood status and the drop to minor flood status at 16 feet late Thursday night.

Black Creek Saturday crested at 15.95 feet — it's highest crest since Sept. 20, 2018, when it crested at 15.96 feet. It is forecast to rapidly fall throughout the week and be down to 11 feet by the weekend.

The Great Pee Dee River Sunday continued to rise toward a projected overnight crest of 26.6 feet — a level that affects logging operations and farmland along the river.