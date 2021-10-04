 Skip to main content
Florence attorney donating book royalties to support research on rare vascular disease
Florence attorney donating book royalties to support research on rare vascular disease

Charlie Ipock

Charlie Ipock, an attorney at the Florence office of Haynesworth Sinkler Boyd, shows a visitor the cover design for the second edition of his book, "The South Carolina Litigation Handbook."

FLORENCE, S.C. – A newly written book for South Carolina attorneys will help doctors study rare vascular diseases. 

Charlie Ipock, author of "The South Carolina Litigation Handbook," says he will donate the royalties from the recently published second edition to the Boston Children's Hospital. 

On the inside cover of the book, Ipock explains that his son, Covington, 6, has a vast amount of excess blood vessels running the entire length of his right leg and up his back. He adds that the condition is exceedingly rare, and only a few hospitals in the world treat the disease and also spend substantive efforts in finding a cure. 

"By purchasing this book, you not only have gotten a bit more shrewd in your legal practice (I hope), but you are helping the smartest, best and brightest research how to stop these veins we’re taking out from growing back," Ipock says on the inside cover. "Not just in my son, but those impacted by this disease in the future."

Ipock added that the cover for the book is a replica of a painting done by his other two children, 4-year-old William and 2-year-old Victoria, while the family was in Boston for one of Covington's surgeries. 

"I’d encourage you to hug your kids a little tighter,' Ipock continues. "I’d encourage you to look a bit longer in the eyes of your spouse. Hold hands a bit more. Remember that your adversary deals with adversity of their own. We as attorneys hold a unique position in society, and I’d encourage us all to use it to create relationships, love the unlovable, show empathy to those suffering and compassion to the vulnerable." 

The first edition of the book was published in 2015. The second edition was recently published and is currently on sale via the South Carolina Bar Association. 

