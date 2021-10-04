Florence attorney donating book royalties to support research on rare vascular disease

FLORENCE, S.C. – A newly written book for South Carolina attorneys will help doctors study rare vascular diseases.

Charlie Ipock, author of "The South Carolina Litigation Handbook," says he will donate the royalties from the recently published second edition to the Boston Children's Hospital.

On the inside cover of the book, Ipock explains that his son, Covington, 6, has a vast amount of excess blood vessels running the entire length of his right leg and up his back. He adds that the condition is exceedingly rare, and only a few hospitals in the world treat the disease and also spend substantive efforts in finding a cure.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"By purchasing this book, you not only have gotten a bit more shrewd in your legal practice (I hope), but you are helping the smartest, best and brightest research how to stop these veins we’re taking out from growing back," Ipock says on the inside cover. "Not just in my son, but those impacted by this disease in the future."

Ipock added that the cover for the book is a replica of a painting done by his other two children, 4-year-old William and 2-year-old Victoria, while the family was in Boston for one of Covington's surgeries.