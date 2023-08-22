FLORENCE — Florence author Michael Grady is expected to do a Barnes and Noble book signing Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. following the release of the third volume of his "Making God Part of Your Family" series.

Grady’s book series caters to all ages by retelling Old Testament stories in an interactive way that makes them easier to understand.

“I was just trying to make them engaged into it, so that was the purpose,” Grady said. “I made it easier to understand, I made it more engaging and then I pointed out how relevant it was both to, I think, eternal life but also the practical application of whatever the story dictated.”

Grady is a CPA with 40 years of experience teaching the Bible to the young and old alike.

“Even though I felt called to be a business person, I felt like I was in full-time ministry just the same,” Grady said. “I just happened to be a business person, and so I thought teaching was my gift.

In his experience teaching, Grady said, he found a lot of Christians found the Old Testament to be too hard to understand or not as important as the New Testament. When writing his books, his goal was to give readers the option to do the devotionals with their whole family.

“All these stories teach us about how to live life, and if we have a chance to talk to our children about it we can hopefully avoid problems later when they get older but if nothing else [they will] know how to approach the problems when the problems do occur and how God would suggest we do it,” Grady said.

Each one of Grady’s books follow the same layout including a story, a discussion section and a section that includes citations and encourages further studying.

“I’m aware of quite a number of children's Bible stories,” Grady said. “I’m aware of quite a number of Bible study books for adults. I’m not aware of anything that’s in between like this and it’s because I’ve taught both ages — all ages.”

In the future Grady would like to devote a similar book series to the New Testament.

Made available in March of this year, Grady’s newest book completes his look into the Old Testament and can be found on his website michaelgrady.org/order or Amazon.