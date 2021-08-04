Florence awaiting for governor's guidance on Florence Four election request

"The only way as an office and a board that we can grant an election to be held is for authority [to do so] and approval [to hold the election] through the governor," Nance said Tuesday. "The governor is the only individual that can order an election to be held when it's either cancelled or skipped. At this point, we are awaiting any sort of guidance from the governor's office on that."

Nance added that the Florence Four board had already sent another letter asking the governor tp order the elections to be held.

He also said that a schedule had been developed for the elections but in order for that schedule to work, the guidance from the governor's office needs to come soon.

So many Timmonsville-area residents attended the meeting that they filled the majority of the overflow seating in the main area of the election office. Several residents attending the meeting told the Morning News that they could not hear the meeting through the doorway connecting the main area to the meeting room.

A complicating factor in the election requests from the Florence Four board is the board may not have the authority to order an election to be held or to request that the governor order the election.

The budget proviso that South Carolina Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman used to declare a state of emergency authorizes her and the Department of Education to assume management responsibilities for the district.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.