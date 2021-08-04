Florence awaiting for governor's guidance on Florence Four election request

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence County election board is awaiting guidance from the office of Gov. Henry McMaster regarding a request from the Florence Four school board for a special election to fill three seats on the school board.
Ashley Nance, chairman of the Florence County Board of Elections and Voter Registration, provided an update on the request of the Florence Four Board of Trustees at a meeting held Tuesday evening.
Florence Four Board Chairwoman Lillie Mae Joe sent a letter directed to Bertha Scott, deputy director of the election board, on Wednesday, July 21, requesting that the election board hold special elections to fill three seats on the Florence Four Board of Trustees.
The election was scheduled for Nov. 3, 2020, but was stopped by Cathy Hazelwood, the South Carolina Department of Education’s general counsel, who sent an email to then-Florence County election director David Alford on July 27, 2020.
She said that the department did not want to hold a special election because the district was unable to afford it.
“We are nearly certain that Florence One and Four will consolidate in school year 2021, which makes a nine month term for school board members who have no authority in the district imprudent,” Hazelwood said in her email.
"The only way as an office and a board that we can grant an election to be held is for authority [to do so] and approval [to hold the election] through the governor," Nance said Tuesday. "The governor is the only individual that can order an election to be held when it's either cancelled or skipped. At this point, we are awaiting any sort of guidance from the governor's office on that."
Nance added that the Florence Four board had already sent another letter asking the governor tp order the elections to be held.
He also said that a schedule had been developed for the elections but in order for that schedule to work, the guidance from the governor's office needs to come soon.
So many Timmonsville-area residents attended the meeting that they filled the majority of the overflow seating in the main area of the election office. Several residents attending the meeting told the Morning News that they could not hear the meeting through the doorway connecting the main area to the meeting room.
A complicating factor in the election requests from the Florence Four board is the board may not have the authority to order an election to be held or to request that the governor order the election.
The budget proviso that South Carolina Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman used to declare a state of emergency authorizes her and the Department of Education to assume management responsibilities for the district.