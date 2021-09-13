 Skip to main content
Florence baseball and track facility to cost an additional $3 million
Florence baseball and track facility to cost an additional $3 million

FLORENCE, S.C. – The baseball and track complex under construction will cost the city of Florence an additional $3 million. 

The Florence City Council voted unanimously Monday afternoon to approve the first reading of an ordinance authorizing a $3 million lease purchase agreement with a company to be determined by bid for lighting, bleachers and other equipment at the city's baseball and track complex. 

The ordinance calls for a 10-year agreement. 

Kevin Yokim, assistant city manager over the finance department, told the council Monday that the agreement was necessary to fund the completion of the $16 million baseball and track complex that will now cost a total of around $19 million.

Yokim said that prices usually don't fall but only rise and, as such, the costs for lighting and bleachers were not included in the bond issue. Thus it was necessary to find an additional source of revenue to fund the purchase of the items. 

Enter the city's local option sales tax.

Yokim said the city is currently running a surplus of around $200,000 in the local option sales tax and, thus, the decision was made to use that fund to make the lease agreement payments. 

He added that the first lease payment would be due before the agreement could be signed therefore it was also necessary for the council to approve a resolution agreeing to use additional funds to make the first lease payment and then reimbursing itself. 

OTHER ACTION TAKEN MONDAY BY THE FLORENCE CITY COUNCIL

In other action, the city council also: 

  • Approved second readings of two ordinances amending the city’s budget and annexing and zoning a property on McKenney Court. 
  • Approved three resolutions recognizing Hispanic Heritage Month from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, the 65th anniversary of Saint Anthony Catholic School and the service of former Councilman Billy D. Williams.
  • Madie Robinson of Pee Dee Head Start, Roger Malfati of the city's parks and recreation commission and Joanne Durant addressed the council.
