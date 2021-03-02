Florence-based hospitality group rebrands, is now Raines

FLORENCE, S.C. — Raines Hospitality, moving forward, will now be know simply as Raines as part of a business rebrand and relaunch that includes new team members, a new Website, an updated visual identity and two new business divisions -- Array and Woven.

“A primary goal of this brand launch and overhaul was for Raines to achieve greater volume and scale, allowing for maximum effectiveness and efficiency within our development and operations. We are looking forward to expanding our footprint to encompass more than just hospitality, for which we’ve been known in the past,” said Raines Managing Partner Grey Raines.

“Our team will continue to do what we do every day – effectively develop and manage the leading hotels in the markets where we work,” said Raines Managing Partner David Tart. “The biggest new ‘change’ is our direction and opportunity for growth. Despite the current challenges in our industry, it is an exciting time to be part of Raines.”

Raines, one of the Southeast’s premier hospitality management, development, and investment groups, offers a comprehensive approach to its impressive property portfolio and client base. Led by Grey Raines and David Tart, the award-winning company is known for its operational and development experience, success with historic properties, and expertise with the world’s leading brands such as Hilton, Marriott, Hyatt, and Choice. Featuring a variety of properties, including notable boutique hotels The Foundry Hotel in Asheville, NC and Hotel Florence in Florence, Raines boasts 19 hotels and 1,858 keys throughout the southeast.