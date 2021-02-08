Florence becomes first South Carolina municipality to begin process of complying with new business license system

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Yokim also recognized finance administrator Teresa Eaton for her work on business licenses for 30 years and the business license reformation efforts for the past six years.

"Now, she and her staff are going to have fun getting everything implemented for this new law," Yokim said.

Mayor Pro Tempore George Jebaily then asked Yokim if the bill was drafted by the municipal association.

Yokim said yes, the bill was developed by the municipal association and that all cities and towns throughout the state would be adopting a similar ordinance over the next few months.

"The city of Florence is, in fact, the first municipality in the state that will be doing this," Yokim said. "Because of our great staff, we're on the cutting edge. We're way out in front of this."

The bill is expected to be up for second and final reading at the March meeting of the council.

