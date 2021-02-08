 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Florence becomes first South Carolina municipality to begin process of complying with new business license system
0 comments
top story

Florence becomes first South Carolina municipality to begin process of complying with new business license system

{{featured_button_text}}
Business license

The city of Florence provided this business license to the Morning News in 2017.

 MATTHEW CHRISTIAN, MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. – State Rep. Wallace H. "Jay' Jordan Jr.'s hometown will be the first municipality in the state of South Carolina to adopt a business license ordinance to comply with the business license bill he sponsored last year. 

The Florence City Council unanimously approved the first reading of an ordinance that would remove most of the city's existing code relating to business licenses and replace it with a model ordinance prepared by the state municipal association to comply with House Bill 4431. 

The bill was introduced by Jordan on April 9, 2019. It was signed into law by Gov. Henry McMaster on Oct. 7, 2020. McMaster, House Speaker Jay Lucas, state Sen. Hugh K. Leatherman Sr. and Jordan appeared at a ceremony signing in early November. 

Kevin Yokim, the city finance director, spoke to council members before they approved the bill on first reading. He said the bill does basically four things: establishes a uniform classification system for businesses, creates a uniform payment date (April 30) for businesses to pay their taxes starting in 2022, provides a uniform portal for businesses operating in multiple cities and towns and establishes a bi-annual reevaluation process for business license taxing plans.

Florence Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin added that the municipal association worked with Jordan to make the bill favorable for the cities and towns in the state. She also said the bill creates a uniform system for businesses operating in multiple cities and towns.  

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Yokim also recognized finance administrator Teresa Eaton for her work on business licenses for 30 years and the business license reformation efforts for the past six years. 

"Now, she and her staff are going to have fun getting everything implemented for this new law," Yokim said. 

Mayor Pro Tempore George Jebaily then asked Yokim if the bill was drafted by the municipal association. 

Yokim said yes, the bill was developed by the municipal association and that all cities and towns throughout the state would be adopting a similar ordinance over the next few months. 

"The city of Florence is, in fact, the first municipality in the state that will be doing this," Yokim said. "Because of our great staff, we're on the cutting edge. We're way out in front of this."

The bill is expected to be up for second and final reading at the March meeting of the council. 

Other Action Taken by the Florence City Council

The city council also: 

>> Approved on second reading an ordinance authorizing the annexation and zoning of four properties on North Sierra Range; 

>> Approved on first reading an ordinance declaring a parcel surplus and authorizing its sale to Silver Leaf Investments for $6,000;

>> Approved on first reading an ordinance amending the city's zoning codes to modify setback requirements in the commercial general district;

>> Approved a resolution approving downtown development grants for Aroha Afro-Latin Dance Studio, The Hideaway, and Douglas Belmont LLC (apartments being constructed at 719 South Irby St.); 

>> Approved the appointment of Vanessa Murray to the city's planning commission to replace Jennifer Edwards who resigned; and

>> Heard from Paul Pittman and Ernie James of the Florence Tennis Association about a new youth program the association is implementing. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden: 'Things are beginning to click' on vaccine

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Florence County Council Vice Chairman Steven DeBerry elected to circuit court bench
Local News

Florence County Council Vice Chairman Steven DeBerry elected to circuit court bench

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The second time seeking a judicial seat was the charm for Florence County Council Vice Chairman H. Steven DeBerry IV. Jerry Vinson Jr., a judge in the 12th Judicial Circuit Family Court which includes Florence and Marion Counties, was elected to a seat on the court of appeals over DeAndrea G. Benjamin in another vote held Wednesday afternoon. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert