Florence becomes first South Carolina municipality to begin process of complying with new business license system

FLORENCE, S.C. – State Rep. Wallace H. "Jay' Jordan Jr.'s hometown will be the first municipality in the state of South Carolina to adopt a business license ordinance to comply with the business license bill he sponsored last year.
The Florence City Council unanimously approved the first reading of an ordinance that would remove most of the city's existing code relating to business licenses and replace it with a model ordinance prepared by the state municipal association to comply with House Bill 4431.
The bill was introduced by Jordan on April 9, 2019. It was signed into law by Gov. Henry McMaster on Oct. 7, 2020. McMaster, House Speaker Jay Lucas, state Sen. Hugh K. Leatherman Sr. and Jordan appeared at a ceremony signing in early November.
Kevin Yokim, the city finance director, spoke to council members before they approved the bill on first reading. He said the bill does basically four things: establishes a uniform classification system for businesses, creates a uniform payment date (April 30) for businesses to pay their taxes starting in 2022, provides a uniform portal for businesses operating in multiple cities and towns and establishes a bi-annual reevaluation process for business license taxing plans.
Florence Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin added that the municipal association worked with Jordan to make the bill favorable for the cities and towns in the state. She also said the bill creates a uniform system for businesses operating in multiple cities and towns.
Yokim also recognized finance administrator Teresa Eaton for her work on business licenses for 30 years and the business license reformation efforts for the past six years.
"Now, she and her staff are going to have fun getting everything implemented for this new law," Yokim said.
Mayor Pro Tempore George Jebaily then asked Yokim if the bill was drafted by the municipal association.
Yokim said yes, the bill was developed by the municipal association and that all cities and towns throughout the state would be adopting a similar ordinance over the next few months.
"The city of Florence is, in fact, the first municipality in the state that will be doing this," Yokim said. "Because of our great staff, we're on the cutting edge. We're way out in front of this."
The bill is expected to be up for second and final reading at the March meeting of the council.