FLORENCE, S.C. — A long-standing Florence event fell victim Tuesday to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 11th annual Florence Beer Fest, after a string of postponements, was canceled by organizer Micky Finn's early Tuesday afternoon.
"We are officially canceling this year's Beer Fest. It saddens us to do so, but there are many factors in play with this decision," the business posted on the event's Facebook page. "The social distancing guidelines for events and the continued beer shortage were the main ones."
The event is a fundraiser for charity. This year it was to have been Mercy Medicine.
Ticket refunds will be available at Micky Finn's in Florence, and the business asks that ticket holders try to get a refund before Sept. 1. Unrefunded tickets will be converted into a donation to the free clinic.
The event, which is conducted at Palmetto Peddlers, was scheduled early this year to avoid conflict with other big events later in the season.
It was first postponed from April to May 2.
The event was then postponed until June 20.
"This is happening because most breweries need to get inventory back up after the last few months. To run this event the way it should be, there needs to be plenty of craft beer and, in particular, draft beer," Micky Finns wrote of the delay. "Many smaller breweries were hit hard during the two months when bars and restaurants were shut down due to Covid-19."
The beer shortage, though, didn't abate, and the rate of infection in the Pee Dee only increased.
The event, though, doesn't intend to just go away.
"We will see you all for next year's Beer Fest," organizers said.
