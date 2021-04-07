Florence Black Lives Matter mural removed

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Black Lives Matter mural in front of the Pearl Moore Basketball Center on Barnes Street has been removed.

The mural was recently paved over by the city of Florence and only the outlines of the mural now remain.

Randy Osterman, Florence city manager, said the city had contracted to have two speed humps installed and the remainder of the mural paved over. He said the contractor completed the first hump but was delayed by weather in completing the second hump and the remainder of the paving.

Christopher McCray was involved with the painting of the mural last summer. He said he did not have any emotion when he learned that the mural was mostly gone.

"There's really no reaction," McCray said Wednesday. "I was aware of the decision that was already made by city council and the mayor based on the statutes that they already had in place."

The city decided in October to remove the mural, citing free speech concerns and a reported failure of the mural organizer, C. Wyleek Cummings, to use the materials that he proposed to use when he requested to be able to paint it.