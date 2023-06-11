FLORENCE, S.C. — Chicken bog is a simple concoction of chicken, sausage, rice, pepper and, well, whatever else cooks might add to differentiate theirs from others, especially Saturday for the Second Annual Chicken Bog Festival and Contest at the Florence Center.

None of the cooks present admitted using secret ingredients and when queried further declined to divulge which secret ingredients they weren't admitting to in the first question.

There were two weapons of choice in the competition — most competed with steel stock pots while at least one used a cast-iron cauldron. Propane was the fuel of choice for burners which produced enough heat to be noticed yards away even in Saturday's 90-degree heat.

And thus it went as the odor of cooking sausage and sautéed onions wafted through the lower parking lot at the Florence Center as the cooks prepared 24 quarts of bog to be sampled by paying customers as well as judges.

In addition to the prizes and bragging rights on the line the $10 to get in to sample Saturday's bog was all for a good cause.

"Last year was a fun time; we had about 1,000 people show up," said Kirby Anderson, marketing director for Raldex Hospitality, the sponsor of Saturday's festival and competition. "All our proceeds will go to the United Way which will in turn go to Brandon Ryback for his cancer fund. Brandon is a 27-year-old young man who works at the Florence Center, battling cancer and we wanted to do something to help him."

Though Kirby, known for his prowess in preparing chicken wings, didn't compete, the team to which he belonged — Brotherhood Cook Team and Catering — did compete.

"The contest is who can cook the best chicken bog. Everybody thinks they have the best recipe," Kirby said. "We've had over 20 people sign up to compete. They'll cook over 24 quarts of chicken bog and give out two-ounce cups as samples. We'll do people's choice awards, also have eight judges from around the community who will judge their chicken bog and come up with the top three and there will be cash prizes."

Daniel Asbury cooked his bog using whole chickens — not meat ripped from fully cooked chickens.

"No advantage just don't want to cut it up," Asbury said. "I got a secret recipe, can't tell you. Something I made up in the last couple of years."

For cook Damon Keight the secret was simple.

"Luck. All luck," Keight said as he stirred his bog. "Everybody's flavor comes out different. Chicken bog is rice, chicken, sausage and whatever you want to put to it as far as seasoning. Whoever comes up with the best seasoning profile is going to come out on top."

Leon and Karen Holden worked worked as a team: He browned meat while she shredded chicken.

"Everybody's different. Some people like it wet, some people like it dry. Some people like it a little moist," Leon Holden said as he stirred a mix of meat in a giant skillet. "Ingredients are personal taste. That's the excitement, everybody is going to be different. We're on the country side of things. Salt, pepper and of course garlic, garlic."

After more than 30 minutes of meat prep Leon Holden had produced a lot of browned meat and a rue that, had it been a gravy contest, would likely have won him top honors.

It was, though, a bog contest and a bit more.

Vendors were on hand to make sure those in attendance had funnel cakes, breezy dresses, beer, frozen adult beverages, a bounce house experience or an inflatable slide experience and the Inland Band was there to make sure the music, and crowd, rocked.

And in case anyone suffered a boggin' injury, a crew from Stretch Fit was on hand with massage tables to make sure they got back in the game quickly. Absent boggin' injuries, they provided massages and stretching for anyone who just wanted to feel better.

And for the curious who wanted to expand their horizons beyond bog, the Eastern South Carolina Mustang Club was on hand with a vintage car show.