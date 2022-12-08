Florence boy, 10, writes, illustrates book

FLORENCE, S.C.— Jerry Jayden Rivers III is an author. He also is 10 years old.

Rivers was inspired to write a book that combined his favorite things: family, superheroes and faith. In the book, Super Rivers, the Rivers family are superheroes that fight for justice and overcome evil. Rivers joked that he added his family to the story to make them more ‘popular.’.

“In the book, my family will destroy evil and save the world,” Rivers said. “There are evil Rivers in the book who have a mission to destroy the world and we fight against them to overtake evil.”

His mother, Sharhonda Rivers, said her son started drawing the story in a composition notebook and she encouraged him to add words to the illustrations.

“He drew the entire story out,’ blank said. “I asked him to put words to the pictures and that’s how he got the storyline. So, he is the illustrator first and then the author.”

Rivers has been drawing since he was 6. It’s a talent inherited from his father, who is an artist and a minister.

His father, Jerry Jayden Rivers II, said it meant the world to him to have his son write a book that is faith-driven and that other children can grasp an understanding of the gospel.

“As a minister of the gospel,” Rivers said. “It brings my heart great joy to see my son articulate from his mind what the gospel is and communicate that in a way that other children can understand.”

Rivers II said the gospel is all about doing good and serving others and his son took those principles and made a story.

“My son took that and made a story by drawing it out from his mind to show others,” he said. “It really is an eye opener to the gift that God has given my son.”

The grandfather, Jerry Jayden Rivers Sr., said he did all he could to support the dreams of his grandson when he found out that he wanted to write the story and put it out for others to read.

“I got so involved with it that I started selling the books to anyone I could because I wanted to help him,” he said. “It will go to his college fund, and I am really proud of him. “

His little sister, Joelle Rivers, said she was happy her brother wrote a book and that it was inspiring to her. She said she doesn’t want to write a book in the future, but she wants to be an artist and draw like her brother.

Super Rivers is available on Amazon for $12. It is written and illustrated by Jerry Jayden Rivers III.