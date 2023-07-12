FLORENCE, S.C. — Honda engineers visited the Florence Boys & Girls Club on Tuesday to show off vehicles, hand out activity boxes and answer questions about their profession.

The event was part of the Honda Engineering Roadshow, a partnership between Honda and the Center of Science and Industry to give children hands-on experience with science, technology, engineering and math. Engineers came from the local Honda plant, which builds ATVs and side-by-side utility vehicles.

Club director Justin Newton said having people like the engineers visit the club helps to show the children different options for their future.

Children got the opportunity to ask the engineers questions about their jobs, their lives and the factory. Questions ranged from “How do you test the ATVs?” to “What inspired you to become an engineer?”

Students who asked a question got a Honda bag full of candy.

After asking questions, the children got to climb on the ATV and side-by-side utility vehicle the engineers brought with them. They took turns acting like they were driving the vehicles while their friends laughed and cheered them on.

Engineers and members of Honda’s Corporate Social Responsibility team gave each of the children a “learning lunchbox.” This kit contains roughly 10 hours of engineering-focused learning activities that showcase the different career options available at manufacturing companies like Honda.