FLORENCE, S.C. — Smells from three large outdoor grills filled the Florence Center parking lot at lunchtime Wednesday as the Florence Breakfast Rotary Club held its annual fundraiser.

Plates of string beans, corn, grilled chicken and cookies were sold for $10 each. All of the proceeds will go toward the club’s Happy Feet event, during which club members shop for shoes with Boys & Girls Club members.

“We’re just so excited that the Florence Rotary Club is supporting the Boys & Girls Club, ” said Lisa Bailey, the director of philanthropy at Boys & Girls Clubs of the Pee Dee Area.

Each year, the club buys the children two pairs of shoes each. What the Rotarians often found was that children would pick out two different-sized shoes: one for themselves and one for a sibling, Bailey said.

“It’s amazing the heart that is in these kids, and we definitely want to keep that sense of community and sense of giving back in our youth,” she said. “It certainly adds a lot to our community.”

Paige Ard, president of the Florence Breakfast Rotary Club, said the event is joyous.

“Seeing their faces when you buy the new shoes, and they are like, ‘Really, can I get two pairs? Are you sure they can be Nike?’ It’s a lot of fun,” she said.

The club had a goal of selling over 1,000 plates, Ard said. By the time the event started, the club already had 700 pre-orders.

The rest of the sales would come from drive-up orders. As of noon, the club already had around 75 drive-ups, said Kirby Anderson, who was helping prepare the food.

Anderson said he and his grill team started working at 4:30 a.m. to prepare for the lunch, which went from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The lunch was the first of its kind for the Breakfast Rotary Club, Ard said. Usually, the club sells tickets to a social event to raise money, but this year the members decided to switch it up.

“We’re just hoping for this to be successful and raise money, and we’ll do it again next year,” she said.

The event was sponsored by Advantage Academy, McCall Farms and Carolina Fresh Foods.