Florence breaks ground on new fire stations
FLORENCE, S.C. – Construction can begin now on two fire stations being built by the city of Florence. 

The city held a groundbreaking ceremony Monday afternoon to mark the beginning on construction on fire stations being built on Smith Drive and West Jody Road. 

Florence is building the new fire stations to accommodate growth on the west side of the city. There have been several annexations of subdivisions recently built or currently being built in west Florence. 

The fire station on Smith Drive will be a completely new station, numbered six in the city's fire station terminology. The fire station on West Jody Road will be a relocation of the Ben Dozier fire station, also known as Station 4, from its current location on West Palmetto Street. 

The costs for the stations are included in a $31 million bond issue along with $19.5 million for Project Urban Square, $5 million for the new RedWolves stadium to be located near the city tennis center and $2 million for renovations to the Carolina Theater.

The construction is being performed by Hogan Construction. The stations were designed by ADW Architects. 

The new fire stations should be completed by December, ahead of the city's goal to have the fire stations operational by next January. 

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

