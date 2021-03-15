Florence breaks ground on new fire stations

FLORENCE, S.C. – Construction can begin now on two fire stations being built by the city of Florence.

The city held a groundbreaking ceremony Monday afternoon to mark the beginning on construction on fire stations being built on Smith Drive and West Jody Road.

Florence is building the new fire stations to accommodate growth on the west side of the city. There have been several annexations of subdivisions recently built or currently being built in west Florence.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The fire station on Smith Drive will be a completely new station, numbered six in the city's fire station terminology. The fire station on West Jody Road will be a relocation of the Ben Dozier fire station, also known as Station 4, from its current location on West Palmetto Street.

The costs for the stations are included in a $31 million bond issue along with $19.5 million for Project Urban Square, $5 million for the new RedWolves stadium to be located near the city tennis center and $2 million for renovations to the Carolina Theater.

The construction is being performed by Hogan Construction. The stations were designed by ADW Architects.

The new fire stations should be completed by December, ahead of the city's goal to have the fire stations operational by next January.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.