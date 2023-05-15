FLORENCE, S.C. — The Buc-ee’s in Florence is planning to expand its parking lot so customers can have an easier time finding parking spots.

The super-sized truck stop off of I-95 will celebrate its one-year anniversary Tuesday and needs more parking for its employees, according to Stan Beard. He is the Director of Real Estate for Buc-ee's and led the Texas-based company’s expansion into South Carolina.

“Because we’re so busy, we have a greater number of employees in the store at any given time, therefore they're taking up spaces that we historically have not thought we needed,” he said.

Buc-ee’s currently has 536 parking spots, and the expansion will bring 200 more, according to Beard.

“If you get, let’s say, a shift change, you’ve got people leaving and coming all over a one hour period. It can fill up pretty quickly,” he said.

Employee parking at other Buc-ee’s locations is typically in areas that customers would not want to park in anyway, but the Florence location does not currently have any parking like that, he said. The project’s goal will be to create that parking.

The store has not been busier than expected, the company just did not realize how many parking spaces the employees would need, Beard said.

“It’s gone very well, and we’re very very happy with that store, for sure,” he said.

Florence County is happy with the truck stop, too. According to county administrator Kevin Yokim, Buc-ee’s has made a noticeable impact on the county’s hospitality tax revenue.

“Buc-ee’s has out-performed their promises and exceeded the county’s expectations,” Yokim said.

The store is one of the most popular in Florence, according to Yokim. It also brings in money from out of town, with 80% of customers from out of the county and 50% from out of state, he said.

The Florence location employs more than 250 full-time employees with full health benefits, 401k participation, three weeks paid time off and an $18 an hour minimum wage.

Buc-ee’s is now looking to expand into other parts of the Carolinas, according to Beard.

“We look forward to many, many more years of success in Florence and in South Carolina,” he said.