Florence business damaged in East Palmetto Street gunfight

FLORENCE, S.C. — A Florence business had a window shot out Wednesday night during a running gunfight between people in two vehicles.
Florence police responded to a business in the 500 block of East Palmetto Street about 8:30 p.m. The police found the damage and determined that the occupants of two vehicles had exchanged gunfire as they were west bound on East Palmetto Street, according to a media advisory.
Both vehicles left the area before police arrived.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Cpl. Oliver of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or goliver@cityofflorence.com.
