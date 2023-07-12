COLUMBIA, S.C. -- South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) agents Tuesday arrested a Florence businessman and charged him with one count of operating a business without a valid retail license and one count of obtaining a retail license under false pretenses.

John Carl Curl, 60, of 720 Flint Lock Cove, Florence, operated Florence Carpet & Tile when the business's retail license was revoked in September 2022 because of unpaid business taxes, according to arrest warrants. He was advised he should close the business and cease making retail sales until the taxes were paid.

However, six days later, Curl obtained a retail license for the business using the Federal Employer Identification Number of another business he owns, and he continued making retail sales, the warrants allege.

If convicted, Curl faces a maximum sentence on the false pretense charge of not more than 30 days in jail and a fine of not more than $1,000; and not more than 30 days in jail and a fine of up to $200 on the charge of operating without a retail license. He has been released from the Florence County Detention Center on a $2,596 bond.

The SCDOR is committed to the fair administration of tax laws. By taking enforcement action against noncompliant taxpayers, the Department seeks to prevent unfairly increasing the tax burden on those who do comply.

If you suspect or know of anyone or a business that has committed a state tax crime, such as tax evasion or tax fraud, contact SCDOR Criminal Investigation and submit a Tax V​iolation Complaint Form (CID-27) to FraudAdvisor@dor.sc.gov or mail it to:

South Carolina Department of Revenue

Attn: Fraud Advisor

2070 Northbrook Blvd, ​Suite B7

​North Charleston, SC 29406