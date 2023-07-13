FLORENCE, S.C. — Camp St. John's campers were joined by players from the Miracle League Thursday morning to celebrate field day on the campus of Trinity Presbyterian Church.

To say the campers had a field day at field day wouldn't come close to touching the fun and joy the event seemed to generate in the campers as they explored all things water — from water balloons to water slides to water guns to just sitting peacefully in water.

Even sitting still in water, though, seemed to generate waves and spray that hit anyone within shouting distance — but nobody seemed bothered by it.

"Campers enjoy various activities, crafts and life lessons that build self-esteem and friendships," according to a media advisory. "This inclusion-based program is designed for all kids, both with and without disabilities. Camp St. John is named after the Patron Saint of Friendship, and inspired by the son of All 4 Autism’s Executive Director, Jessica Brown. Providing a summer camp that promotes friendship, inclusion and acceptance is the purpose and focus of the camp."

All field day activities took place under the watchful eyes of camp counselors, Flamingo players and adult relatives who all seem to have as much fun as the campers and got almost as wet.

“Thanks to funding from Kiwanis Club of Florence, we were able to continue and grow our summer camp. This partnership is another way that All 4 Autism is working with others in the community to make the Pee Dee more inclusive, and providing opportunities that improve the quality of life for the entire family,” said Brown.

This year, there were twice as many spots offered for campers, due to a generous gift from the Boys and Girls Club. The theme for 2023 was “community.”

"Camp St. John is an inclusive camp where we have children with disabilities and children who are neuro typical and we bring them together so they can learn from each other." said Abbie Brown, camp director.

The camp for children ages 9-12 started Monday.

"We do music therapy, we do stem, we crafts and then we have field day which is what we have now. We have Miracle League out here with us and the Flamingoes out here. Our community project that we've been working on all week: Campers are making sock bunnies to give to children for their forensic interviews so that they have something to hold onto when they are nervous or scared or just don't have anything with them."

Campers presented handmade gifts to a local charity at the closing ceremony Friday, along with recognition to the Kiwanis Club of Florence and Boys and Girls Club.