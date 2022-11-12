Florence car show, concert raises money for Florence veterans

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence's celebration of veterans continued Saturday with a combination car show and concert in the park with the Eastern South Carolina Mustang Club and two bands.

For the fifth year the club has done this in tandem with St. Luke Lutheran Church, said Joe Warren, show chairman for the club. The Veterans Resource Center of Florence will be the beneficiary of the event.

"When we started this five years ago we did it with the Lutheran men's group and we outgrew their parking facilities," Warren said. Now they use the Florence Center parking lot adjacent to the Florence Veterans Park, where the concert took place.

"It's just a great day here. We want the veterans to come out and enjoy some music and look at all the beautiful cars out here," said John Russell, concert co-organizer.

Playing for the event was local band the Fiddlin' Fludds and Company along with True Vale, a North Carolina band, Russell said.

"Right now I think we're at 45-46; registration will remain open all day. If someone comes in at 2 p.m. we'll let them in," Warren said.

Also out for the car show was the Blood Connection donation unit, which offered $50 gift cards for each donation and also donated $20 to the car show for each donation.

Others on hand included the American Legion, the Veterans Resource Center of Florence and Quilts of Valor.