 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Florence car show, concert raises money for Florence veterans

  • 0

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence's celebration of veterans continued Saturday with a combination car show and concert in the park with the Eastern South Carolina Mustang Club and two bands.

For the fifth year the club has done this in tandem with St. Luke Lutheran Church, said Joe Warren, show chairman for the club. The Veterans Resource Center of Florence will be the beneficiary of the event.

"When we started this five years ago we did it with the Lutheran men's group and we outgrew their parking facilities," Warren said. Now they use the Florence Center parking lot adjacent to the Florence Veterans Park, where the concert took place.

"It's just a great day here. We want the veterans to come out and enjoy some music and look at all the beautiful cars out here," said John Russell, concert co-organizer.

People are also reading…

Playing for the event was local band the Fiddlin' Fludds and Company along with True Vale, a North Carolina band, Russell said.

"Right now I think we're at 45-46; registration will remain open all day. If someone comes in at 2 p.m. we'll let them in," Warren said.

Also out for the car show was the Blood Connection donation unit, which offered $50 gift cards for each donation and also donated $20 to the car show for each donation.

Others on hand included the American Legion, the Veterans Resource Center of Florence and Quilts of Valor.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Florence man charged with 36 counts of breaking into cars

FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Florence man faces more than 50 separate charges in connection with vehicle break ins and gun thefts following a Florence County Sheriff's Office month-long undercover investigation, vehicle pursuit and foot chase.

Suspect arrested after brief Cherokee Road standoff

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The U.S. Marshals Service with assistance from the Florence Police Department's emergency response team Thursday arrested a suspect with outstanding Florence County Sheriff's Office warrants during an operation on Cherokee Road in Florence.

Nicole to bring wind, rain to Pee Dee

Nicole to bring wind, rain to Pee Dee

WILMINGTON, N.C. -- The Pee Dee can expect rain and wind -- plenty of both -- as the remnants of Tropical Storm expected-to-be Hurricane Nicole heads north along the East Coast.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Strange sea creature resembling gymnast's ribbon baffles tourists in Thailand

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert