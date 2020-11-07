Florence car show raised money to help veterans

FLORENCE, S.C. — Saturday's 5th annual Honoring Our Veterans Past and Present Car, Truck and Bike Show at the Florence Center opened the doors at 9 a.m. and by 11 a.m. had 81 entries, just 19 short of the number Joe Warren wanted to see.

There was still time, though, as the show was set to run through most of the afternoon and judging was just about to start.

"We're raising money for the Veterans Resource Center (of Florence)," said Warren, who is with the Eastern South Carolina Mustang Club. "One hundred percent of the proceeds will be donated to that organization."

At 11 a.m. club members were still directing show entries to parking places while other club members walked the rows of show cars looking for the red ribbons that indicated the car was ready to be judged.

The cars gathered at the Florence Veterans Park end of the Florence Center parking lot

For the first four years of the event it was held in the parking lot at St. Luke's Lutheran Church on Cherokee Road.

Warren said the event had outgrown the church.