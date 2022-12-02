Florence celebrates Arbor Day, Pat Gibson-Hye Moore and Billy D. Williams with tree plantings

FLORENCE, S.C. — For Florence's Friday Arbor Day celebration at Iola Jones park one tree wasn't enough. They had to make it three — one red bud, one cryptomeria and one nuttall oak.

One tree each was planted by the city of Florence, the Azalea Home & Garden Club and Theodore Lester Elementary 4H Club.

For the city, the tree was planted on behalf of former Florence City Council Member Pat Gibson-Hye Moore who didn't seek reelection, and the late Florence City Councilman Billy D. Williams.

"On behalf of Duke Energy we are thrilled to be part of this planting and park renovation through providing a grant and through continued partnership," said Joie Reynolds with Duke Energy. "I'm looking forward to seeing this tree grow and flourish."

The tree in question, a nuttall oak, stood more than a dozen feet tall and is only the most recent beautification project at the park.

Moore, a ceaseless advocate for the park, its neighborhood and the city as a whole, called for improvements to the park as a council member.

The move to get upgrades for the park, including a community center, happened after "talking and talking," Moore said.

She started talking with the former mayor and continued to talk about it until money was found for upgrades.

"This park was nothing, finally got the walking trail. Now it's beautiful. There's a lot going on and there will be more," she said.

The recently constructed community center has a boxing facility in it and the park has a new picnic shelter, something Moore said she watched over as it rose from a concrete slab.

Florence City Councilman Chipper Smith, who won Moore's seat, described Moore as a trailblazer for the city.

"What a wonderful day it is for the city of Florence to dedicate this to a wonderful person who has served this community tirelessly and endlessly," Smith said.

"We have partnered with the city for years. Since the 1980s we have had a member on the Parks and Beautification Committee," said Deborah Moses, president of the Azalea Home & Garden Club of Florence. "We planted a tree here in in this park in 2004."

Moses spoke of the late Billy D. Williams, a longtime supporter of the garden club and beautification of Florence.

"I would just like to say I appreciate all that the Florence Arbor Day Committee and the Azalea Garden Club in recognizing the memory of my husband by planting this tree. Thank you," said Anita Williams, his widow, referring to the cryptomeria planted by the club members.

The Lester 4H Club members planted a red bud.

"Thank you for allowing us to come out for the ceremony," said Kinda McGinnis, a 4H youth and development agent.

Williams, who was the guest of honor in photos of all three tree plantings, had key advice to those who want to see more happen with their parks.

"If you don't make it happen, no, if everybody sits quietly. You have to make some noise," she said.