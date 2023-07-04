FLORENCE, S.C. — More than 140 runners hit the streets around downtown Florence Tuesday to mark America's Independence Day with a 5K run — the Florence Freedom 5K run, to be precise.

The race was run on the city's Run Like a Nut course that encompasses areas of South Dargan Street, West Pine Street and neighborhoods between Palmetto Street and Cherokee Road.

Jacobo Garcia won the race with a time of 18:20 followed by Gary Fowler at 18:40 and Landon Morris at 18:48.

Kaylanna Burroughs was the fastest female in the pack and finished first with a time of 23:25 followed immediately by Heather Burroughs at 23:26 and Corey Fowler at 23:34.

The race featured iced towels for finishers — something unique to Florence 5K runs.

The race was sponsored by Simply Timing, which handles most of the races in the Pee Dee, with some of the proceeds to go to the Veterans of Foreign Wars.