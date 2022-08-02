 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Florence celebrates National Night Out

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence celebrated National Night Out in style Tuesday evening with hotdogs, chips, fire engine tours and helmets and badges for any child who wanted one at the June Lane event.

And there was a proclamation.

“This is the national night proclamation presented to the (Florence) Housing Authority for their service in recognition of law enforcement and their relationship building with our community to make our community safe,” said Florence Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin as she presented a framed copy to Clamentine Elmore, housing authority CEO.

“For the city’s part it’s an opportunity for law enforcement to come together with the community to build strong relationships because law enforcement is here to serve and protect and it’s a great time for them to meet the community and for the community to meet their officers,” the mayor said.

“I am so excited we’re a part of national night out,” Elmore said.

The event was also celebrated on North Brunson Street in Florence and at the Leatherman Senior Citizen Center in Florence County.

