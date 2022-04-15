Florence celebrates relocation of its Palmetto Street fire station

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence Fire Department Thursday afternoon handled two traditional tasks to mark the official opening of the newly relocated Station No. 4 — named after Chief Ben Dozier — and the placing in service of the new Engine 141.

The new Station No. 4 will retain its designation as being named in honor of former Florence Fire Chief Ben Dozier. It is located off Jody Road with easy access to Hoffmeyer Road and Cashua Drive.

“The original station was named after chief Ben Dozier,” Chief Shannon Tanner said as he spoke at the event. “Chief Dozier served as a fireman, fire chief, the public safety director and even acted as city manager for a couple of stints. He served for 42 years with the city.”

“We’re traditionalists here in the fire service, and I’m sentimental. We wanted to bring a little of the old stuff with the new stuff. We were afforded the opportunity to bring a lot of brick from the interior of the bay at station four and working with Hogan (construction company) they helped us build a feature in our training room. If you go in you’ll see some bricks. You’ll see the original dedication plaques for Chief Dozier,” Tanner said.

The three-bay station replaces a two-bay station was landlocked and had no room for expansion.

The station will initially be home to one company, but with three bays and extra large bunk rooms the addition of a second company down the road will involve only a small amount of work to the building.

After fire department and city officials gathered to “uncouple” a hose — the fire department equivalent of cutting a ribbon — as the bay doors rose in the background.

After the hose uncoupling the focus turned to the new engine, which was parked in front of the new station.

In keeping with the fire service tradition, the new engine was “wet down” and then pushed into its station.

West Florence firefighters handled the wet-down duties in a symbolic show of of the cooperation that exists between fire station.

Community members were called up to participate in the next two steps of the ceremony.

“Community members are encouraged to participate, this represents the fire department’s role in the well being of the community,” Tanner said as he urged participants to step up and grab a small bucket of water.

At the count of three water was thrown upon the front of the engine. This happened many times to make sure everybody got their chance.

As the last part of the ceremony, community members gathered at the front of the engine and “pushed” it into its service bad — as the engine idled the rig backwards.

The last part harkens to a time when horses powered the engines and, after a run, firefighters had to unhitch the team and them push the engine back into its bay.

The ceremony concluded with self-guided tours of the station and the firefighters living quarters.

Digital Editor Matt Robertson is a veteran journalist who has fulfilled just about every role that a newspaper has and now serves as a key member of the Morning News’ newsroom by maintaining SCNow.com and covering the occasional story and photo assignment.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.