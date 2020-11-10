Florence celebrates veterans while the sun shines

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Later in the morning, a motorcycle ride from Shaw arrived at the Florence Veterans Park for a guided tour of the monuments.

The group, comprised of active service, retired and discharged veterans − and a few civilians − followed Florence Veterans Park Committee Chairman Col. (RET) Barry Wingard along the tour.

The park will be the location on Wednesday of Florence's 12th annual Veterans Day Ceremony.

This year’s speaker is scheduled to be the president of the University of South Carolina, Bob Caslen. Before coming to the university, Caslen served a long and distinguished career in the U.S. Army and retired as a lieutenant general. His last assignment was superintendent and president of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York.

Masks and social distancing are required this year, and attendees are encouraged to bring a chair if they want to sit.

Should the weather not cooperate the event, will take place on the floor of the Florence Center arena.