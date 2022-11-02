Florence Center hosts Haunted Hotel

FLORENCE, S.C. — Thousands of people flocked to the Florence Center for the Haunted Hotel to celebrate Halloween. Adults and children alike dressed as their favorite characters and dropped by different company booths for candy.

This was the second time the Haunted Hotel came to the Florence Center, and there was also a haunted bus that families could walk through. The haunted bus was put together by the Pee Dee Regional Transportation Authority. Admission was free for the Haunted Hotel, and it was open to the public.

Kirby Anderson, the organizer of the Haunted Hotel, said this was the event’s first time back since COVID-19.

“This was our first year back and it is wide open,” Anderson said. “It’s a safe event that was organized to keep kids off the street.”

Anderson said times are dangerous and he wanted to give children a chance to walk from table to table getting candy in a safe environment. He said Halloween was a memorable moment in his childhood and he didn’t want children to miss out on that experience.

“It really means everything for me to see the kids smiling as they get candy,” Anderson said. “It’s great to see everyone out here and to see everyone having a good time.”

Anderson said he came dressed as a chef because he has become known as the wing master in Florence.