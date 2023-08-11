FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence Center may get a new pathway down the hill that separates the center from nearby hotels after a 90-year-old woman slipped and fell down it, hurting her head and requiring medical transport.

The path was discussed at a joint meeting between Florence city and county elected officials Thursday. According to Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin, trees that once blocked the top of the hill were cut down by one of the hotels, and people have been using the hill as a shortcut down to the Florence Center's main entrance.

“You’re not going to stop them from making the shortcut, so you might as well make the shortcut safe,” said Florence County Councilman Jerry Yarborough.

County Councilman William Schofield suggested the path after Ervin suggested putting hedges where the trees used to be to block people from using the hill as a shortcut.

His idea was to put double-wide stairs going down the hill with hedges on either side, but City Manager Randy Osterman suggested an ADA-compliant winding, sloping path instead.

Osterman also said that there may have been some kind of requirement for the hotels to maintain a buffer in between the center and themselves.

If the hotels were supposed to keep a buffer, City Councilman Bryan Braddock said the hotels should pay for the hedges while the city and council pay for the path itself.

Water Prices

City residents and county residents who want to use the water system pay different prices for tapping into the system, and Yarborough said the prices are too different.

“It doesn’t have to be exactly the same thing. Yeah, I would love it, it would tickle me pink, but if it was only a couple hundred dollars or $500 more, I can defend that. I can say, ‘Hey, they’ve got to pump the water out there.” But when you’re $1,600 higher, it’s a different ball game,” he said.

Braddock agreed with Yarborough and previously discussed the issue at a Finance, Audit and Budget Committee meeting Aug. 2. At that meeting, he suggested a study into raising water rates to lower the cost of water taps.

The main concern was high tap prices for residents with low or fixed incomes, and Braddock previously proposed a different fee for residential and commercial water taps. However, Osterman said that may not be legal.

According to Utility Planning & Economic Development Director Michael Hemingway, the price is different for residents inside city limits and outside for two reasons: mandatory tapping and density.

All city residents are required by ordinance to tap into the city’s water system and use it. However, county residents do not have to use the city’s water system even when it is available to them.

Secondly, costs are higher to pump water and lay pipes outside city lines because there are fewer customers per linear foot of pipe. With fewer customers, rates and fees need to be higher to pay for the construction and upkeep of water infrastructure.

However, Schofield said that government often has to equalize prices to make things fair for everyone, like the federal government is doing to keep rural broadband prices low and what the county did with EMS and fire fees.

“Water is a need, not a want. It is a necessity,” he said. “If you remove the county and you remove the city and you just look at it as a citizen and as a human, water shouldn’t cost me any more than my neighbor next door to me that’s in the city and I’m in the county.”

Ervin said the topic would be an “ongoing discussion.”

Tax Sale Statement of Intent

The City of Florence is struggling to hold out-of-state landowners accountable for the condition of their property.

While the city has some ways to deal with it when the property is within city limits, the county has none. Ervin suggested the county require a prospective buyer to write a statement of intent when they look to buy property through a tax sale.

Ervin said this statement would give the county leverage if the buyer did not keep up their property, but Schofield said that, with South Carolina’s laws favoring property owners, it may not be legal for the county to require anything.

“On the city side, you all can enforce ordinances to keep the grub down and keep it clean, but I don’t know where we could force them to develop a piece of property,” he said.

The point is not to force someone into development, just to have a rough plan on file for what the landowner plans to do, Ervin said. The statement of intent would not even need to have formal site plans or engineering documents.

The city has tried to deal with similar issues in the past, where an owner would let a property sit long enough for the grass to grow over the roof, according to Ervin. The city has ways to deal with properties like this, but she said the statement of intent could be a way for the county to help, too.

“We need to start putting more things in, to protect the property rights of community members who are having to live with the possums and the snakes coming out of properties,” she said.

City Entrance Improvements

The group also discussed improving the city’s entrances. The city is working on improving these areas but needs the county’s help because some areas go in-and-out of city limits, Ervin said.

Yarborough said he was personally in favor of collaborating with the city on making zoning consistent in these areas, and that county council members generally understand that city entrances are important for a variety of reasons, including economic development.