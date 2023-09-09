FLORENCE, S.C. — Rex Berman’s last job was in Las Vegas, where he oversaw a 10,000-seat arena that competed against much larger venues and, as part of his job, he was responsible for putting heads in beds, supporting a surrounding community of restaurants and shops in a resort and, from time to time, getting creative about events that would draw the masses to the arena.

Berman’s current job, absent a Los Vegas resort, remains very much the same, but now he does it for Florence and the Florence Center — a very conscious decision he and his wife made after traveling the country for about 20 months.

“So far it’s been great. The team has been fantastic and it’s been good to get to know them and finding out what our small market abilities are,” Berman said after a Thursday press conference in which he announced the Florence Center would be home to all of the state’s upcoming high school basketball playoffs.

Thursday was his seventh day in the job, time he spent surveying the community and his building and “getting lost” in the building and then working to find his way.

Berman said he was excited about being out in the community, one that welcomed him with “open arms.”

“Why Florence? The wife, she’s from West Virginia and her family is close by. We wanted to live somewhere close to the coast and when we started looking around at what was available we drilled down into Florence and really liked what we saw,” Berman said. “We were out in Florence, Oregon, when we got the call down here for the interview.”

“We did 3,000 miles in six days to get down here for the final interview process and we look forward to making this our home,” Berman said.

And what he found once he got into the office was a facility that was in pretty good shape without a lot of deferred maintenance problems.

“Everything is up to date or at least in good condition. I have some ideas for bells and whistles but we’ll have to see what’s feasible or not. The bones and structure for the building are in good condition,” Berman said.

Several of the “bells and whistles” he’s looking at include video screens, a wrap-around ribbon and a center hung full speaker cluster for the arena.

“Again, that costs a lot of money so I’ll have to evaluate if that makes sense for the building. Still too early to tell what my goals and desires are for new technology,” Berman said.

While technology might drive drama in the arena, the center is geographically located where it has one transportation advantage and one transportation handicap.

The plus side is it is located right at the exit surrounded by hotels and restaurants. The down side is that Florence Regional Airport has two flights a day.

Ultimately, Berman said, the goal is to create a unique product that will allow the Florence Center to move forward.

“I’d love to explore getting college basketball in here. I’m not sure if we could find a mid-major to get a conference championship. We have plenty of hotel rooms,” Berman said.

The challenge, he said, is getting people into and out of Florence.

He said he wants to explore Olympic-style sports and try to get a U.S. Volleyball championship or U.S. Handball championship into the Florence Center.

NCAA bids for 2028 are about to open and the Florence Center will be in that mix as well, Berman said.

The arena has an agreement in place with Feld Entertainment, which brings in Monster Jam and, this winter, Disney on Ice, he said.

“We’re here to serve the community but we’re also here to bring in revenue and bring in entertainment,” he said.

Any event is going to boil down to questions of the center making money, or coming close to breaking even while filling hotel rooms or just plain old hosting a community event.

“If you can get a balance of it then everybody’s happy,” Berman said.

As for the million-dollar question for the arena — hockey?

“I am a huge Golden Knights fan, and I have been involved with hockey forever between AHL and ECHL teams. I have not done enough research on what the Pee Dee Pride did here. I do not know the condition of our equipment,” Berman said. “At first glance it would be cost prohibitive for us to get in to a huge investment to make it feasible, but I know the community really wants hockey too because I’ve heard that a few times.”