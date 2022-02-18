 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Florence Center parking lot to be resurfaced
FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence Center will be receiving another upgrade. 

The Florence County Council voted 9-0 Thursday to award the contract to resurface the parking lot of the Florence Center to Campbell Pavement Specialties of Sumter for $256,415. 

Florence Center general manager Paul Beard told the council the resurfacing of the parking lot has been needed for a long, long time and is the final piece of the puzzle that allows the center to attract more events to the city. 

One of the largest pieces of the puzzle is an expansion and renovation of the Florence Center's convention center space, located beneath the main floor of the facility, which Beard said helped the Florence Center attract gymnastics and cheerleading events as well as an upcoming state wrestling tournament. 

County Administrator Rusty Smith Jr. thanked state Rep. Phillip Lowe, the rest of the county's legislative delegation and Council Chairman Willard Dorriety Jr. for helping to secure the grant. 

He also said Scott Collins, the architect who designed the renovations to the Florence Center, sent a letter recommending awarding the contract to Campbell Pavement Solutions. 

The Florence Center is not the only upgrade approved by the County Council on Thursday. 

The council also voted to award contracts to C.R. Jackson of Florence for resurfacing projects in District 6 ($421,729.15) and District 7 ($519,827.05) from third penny sales tax funds. 

The third penny sales tax funds will also provide replacements for the playground equipment at Spaulding Heights Park. The council awarded a contract to Bliss Products of Lithia Springs, Ga., for up to $154,436.22. 

The council also awarded a $544,680 contract to Palmetto Mining Company of Florence for road stone for roads in District 2 also to be funded from third penny sales tax funds.  

And the council also approved a change order of $106,366.75 to an existing contract with C.R. Jackson of Florence for road stone on Wheeler Road. 

The upgrades could continue at future meetings. The council also voted to approve a resolution authorizing a $300,000 grant application to fund construction of a seawall at Dewitt Bluff Landing. 

Other Florence County Council Action

The Florence County Council also unanimously approved: 

>> The third and final readings of the council's redistricting plan, an ordinance making it easier for family members to convey land to another family member and amending the county's zoning code related to signs. 

>> The second reading of an ordinance allowing Pamplico and Johnsonville to trade water franchise areas which allows Pamplico to create a loop in its water system. 

>> Resolutions approving a lease with George Harrington for one year to grow crops on the Florence Industrial Park East site and naming a road into the site Winona Way. 

>> Awarded a $1.19 million contract to Richardson Construction of Columbia for clearing and grubbing at Florence Industrial Park East. 

>> Approved the purchase of a drag machine for the Parks and Recreation Department for $15,000 from the councilmen's infrastructure funding allocation ($1,667 from each district); 

>> Approved a budget-neutral reclassification of an employee at the Florence County Emergency Management Center. 

>> Approved an agreement with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Services to transfer custody of three mass casualty event trailers. 

>> Approved the recreation department's lease of 12 acres of land near Scranton to serve as ballfields. 

>> Declared four vehicles, one truck, a backhoe, a tiller and a tire balancer as surplus and authorized their disposal via GovDeals. 

>> Appointed Jeff Murrie to an empty seat on the Historical Commission. 

Chairman Willard Dorriety Jr. appointed Vice Chairman Buddy Brand to a panel to review proposals for the county's independent audit services. 

Introduced at the meeting were ordinances amending the planned development district for Sandstone subdivision and rezoning a property on Southborough Road. 

An ordinance rezoning a property on Plantation Drive was removed from the agenda because the County Council disapproved the ordinance on second reading last month. 

Ordinances authorizing fee in lieu of tax agreements with Project Star and Project Longshot were deferred at the meeting. 

Florence County Administrator Rusty Smith Jr. updated the council on several projects during the meeting. 

>> On the first penny sales tax, Smith said construction was substantially complete on the Timmonsville truck route and the Pamplico Highway. He said construction on Phase I of the Alligator Road project was substantially complete, utility relocations and construction of the bridge over I-95 were underway in Phase II and final completion is scheduled for September 2024. 

>> On the second penny sales tax, Smith said 578 roads had been improved, two projects have punch list items remaining in District 1, the Dargan Street sidewalk project continues in District 3, two dirt to pavement projects were under construction in District 6, seven projects have punch list items remaining in District 7, punch list and clean up items remain on eight projects in District 8 and 14 projects in District 9, and one dirt to pavement project in District 9 has been substantially completed. 

>> On the third penny sales tax, Smith said District 1 and 8 projects were under review and being planned, five projects in District 3 were substantially complete and six roads were under construction in District 4 with study underway on the Hill Street drainage issue.  

Smith said the Environmental Services Department rescued 172 animals and the get-bitter-on-litter crew cleared over fivemiles of roadway and  collected 3,795 pounds of litter. 

He said six litter tickets were written and fines were assessed in a total amount of $1,444. 

