Florence Center parking lot to be resurfaced

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence Center will be receiving another upgrade.
The Florence County Council voted 9-0 Thursday to award the contract to resurface the parking lot of the Florence Center to Campbell Pavement Specialties of Sumter for $256,415.
Florence Center general manager Paul Beard told the council the resurfacing of the parking lot has been needed for a long, long time and is the final piece of the puzzle that allows the center to attract more events to the city.
One of the largest pieces of the puzzle is an expansion and renovation of the Florence Center's convention center space, located beneath the main floor of the facility, which Beard said helped the Florence Center attract gymnastics and cheerleading events as well as an upcoming state wrestling tournament.
County Administrator Rusty Smith Jr. thanked state Rep. Phillip Lowe, the rest of the county's legislative delegation and Council Chairman Willard Dorriety Jr. for helping to secure the grant.
He also said Scott Collins, the architect who designed the renovations to the Florence Center, sent a letter recommending awarding the contract to Campbell Pavement Solutions.
The Florence Center is not the only upgrade approved by the County Council on Thursday.
The council also voted to award contracts to C.R. Jackson of Florence for resurfacing projects in District 6 ($421,729.15) and District 7 ($519,827.05) from third penny sales tax funds.
The third penny sales tax funds will also provide replacements for the playground equipment at Spaulding Heights Park. The council awarded a contract to Bliss Products of Lithia Springs, Ga., for up to $154,436.22.
The council also awarded a $544,680 contract to Palmetto Mining Company of Florence for road stone for roads in District 2 also to be funded from third penny sales tax funds.
And the council also approved a change order of $106,366.75 to an existing contract with C.R. Jackson of Florence for road stone on Wheeler Road.
The upgrades could continue at future meetings. The council also voted to approve a resolution authorizing a $300,000 grant application to fund construction of a seawall at Dewitt Bluff Landing.