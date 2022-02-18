Florence Center parking lot to be resurfaced

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence Center will be receiving another upgrade.

The Florence County Council voted 9-0 Thursday to award the contract to resurface the parking lot of the Florence Center to Campbell Pavement Specialties of Sumter for $256,415.

Florence Center general manager Paul Beard told the council the resurfacing of the parking lot has been needed for a long, long time and is the final piece of the puzzle that allows the center to attract more events to the city.

One of the largest pieces of the puzzle is an expansion and renovation of the Florence Center's convention center space, located beneath the main floor of the facility, which Beard said helped the Florence Center attract gymnastics and cheerleading events as well as an upcoming state wrestling tournament.

County Administrator Rusty Smith Jr. thanked state Rep. Phillip Lowe, the rest of the county's legislative delegation and Council Chairman Willard Dorriety Jr. for helping to secure the grant.

He also said Scott Collins, the architect who designed the renovations to the Florence Center, sent a letter recommending awarding the contract to Campbell Pavement Solutions.