Florence Center survives the pandemic and is ready for a new year

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence Center provides Florence and the surrounding area with quality entertainment and a place to host all types of events.

Florence Center General Manager Paul Beard says there is something always going on whether it’s the rodeo, a circus, a Florence Center-sponsored event such as the Jingle Bell Market, a Monster Truck Show or a concert by a major recording artist.

COVID changed this for a while but the Florence Center found a way to keep guests safe, the doors open, the lights on and the bills paid.

Beard said the center created “pod seating.” Tickets were available in clusters of two, three, four, five and six seats.

He said the center was the first venue in South Carolina, and one of the first in the nation, to get back to hosting events during the pandemic.

The Double Creek Rodeo, an annual event, was one of the first events coming out of COVID. Beard said the center sold out two nights in a row with 50 percent seating capacity.

He said several gymnastic and cheerleader competitions/tournaments with upwards of a thousand competitors and their families came to the center to host their events because their usual locations were not able to accommodate. Some have signed three-year deals to host their events in Florence due to the treatment they received while here, Beard said.

In addition to attracting gymnastics and cheerleading events, the Florence Center also added the S.C. Youth Wrestling Association State Tournament and the Peach Belt NAA E-Sports tournament to its list of events.

Beard said some very successful events generated by the Florence Center have also taken place such as the Jingle Bell Market, held annually the week before Thanksgiving, and the annual Kids Jamboree – a kid’s carnival inside with inflatables, face painting, magicians, clowns and other fun things – held in January. They host the Annual Florence Center Food Truck Roll Out. It includes live entertainment, a Beer Garden, and activities for children.

Beard said the center is looking for three or four more self-produced events to host. Center officials have considered a home and garden event and an outdoor event such as the Pee Dee Outdoor Classic.

Booked at the Florence Center before year’s end are Power Comic Con, Sept. 10; S.C. Bridal Showcase, Sept. 25, Bert Kreischer, Oct. 8; Casting Crowns, Oct. 29; Travis Tritt and Chris Janson, Nov. 4; R&B Groove Fest, Dec. 3; and Aaron Lewis, Dec. 7.

Beard said the center went back to capacity seating in June of 2021 with a concert by Alabama. Most shows at the Florence Center are 75 to 90 percent sold out, he said.

Beard said the center has a lot of events coming up but he is not at liberty to divulge them now.

“What I can say is the year will far exceed what we have had in the past in sporting events and concerts,” Beard said.

However, the Florence Center’s biggest economic-driven events are conferences, conventions, large weddings, family reunions, banquets and various types of parties, including retirement, Christmas and corporate parties and baby showers.

The Florence Center can handle up to 1,500 people for banquets, and it does catering onsite.

Beard said in 2008 the center built a 5,000-square-foot kitchen facility, making the Florence Center is a one-stop-shop for events.

The Florence Center can accommodate weddings with up to 700 guests. Beard said couples come from all over the country and some internationally for weddings.

The Florence Center has added high school and college graduations to its list of events.

Beard said the center can host some of these events and a concert in the arena at the same time.

Beard said the center relies on third-party associates and part-time help, which could be as many as 100 to 150 people, depending on the event. Full-time there are 22 on staff.

Beard said the arena is 29 years old and needs to be updated. He said arenas in the '60s and '70s were built to be disposable. When they were outgrown or rundown they would be torn down.

Now there is no need to tear them down. He said the Florence Center arena just needs to be renovated.

The first phase of renovation could be done by creating an area for theater performances in the arena.

The arena seats up to 10,000, Beard said. To be able to bring in a theater group the seating needs to be between 2,400 and 2,800. A sound system, curtains, lighting and the ability to divide the arena up for stage productions is required.

Beard said this would drastically increase the number of shows the center can do. He said it could bring in off-Broadway productions and professional speaker series.

Beard said this would add to the quality of life in the area and entice industry to locate here.

He said the Florence Center is in the investigative stage with this idea.

“We know what it needs, which is the good news. We don’t need to bring in consultants. We now just need to find the funding,” Beard said.

Beard said thanks to the county administrator and local state representatives the center was able to get a $1 million grant last year that was divided into four projects. One project was the redoing of the parking lots and landscaping.

The second was the purchase of 1,500 folding chairs. He said the center's concert chairs were 29 years old, too. The center was able to get new and more comfortable chairs to enhance the audience experience.

The third project was replacing six air-conditioning units, and the fourth project was the purchase of projector, screens, sound and lighting system for the ballroom and adjacent meeting room.

In addition to these projects, Beard said, the first impression the Florence Center makes when people enter needs to be improved. He said people come to places like the Florence Center and want to be dazzled the moment they enter. He said the center needs more modern restrooms, LED digital boards and other improvements.

He said the center needs to be able to compete with those in Charleston, Columbia, Myrtle Beach and Greenville.

Beard said the Florence Center has an economic impact on the community and helps attract new businesses. He said in the year prior to COVID the economic impact of the facility to the community was $52 million that year. He said that spills over into the community with hotels being booked, restaurants being busy and other dollars being spent.