Florence Center to host demolition derby, comicon March 19

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence Center will be a busy place on March 19. It is set to host the Power Comicon and the Palmetto Destruction Demolition Derby.

The Florence Center's Jamey Kirby said she and the rest of the staff would be busy. She said it is normal for the Florence Center to host multiple events on the same day.

The comicon will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the Florence Center's ballroom, which is below the main arena of the building.

Tiffenny Dresser of Power Comics of Conway said the event will feature several artists including some from DC and Marvel and various vendors selling comics, toys and other paraphernalia.

The comicon will also feature a cosplay contest.

Signup for the contest will be from 1 to 3 p.m. with the contest being held around 4:30 p.m.

There are several rules listed for the contest listed on the event's website. To view them, visit powercomicon.com/events.

Dresser added there is the possibility of a panel discussion before the contest.

Tickets are $10 and will be available at the door.

For more information, visit powercomicon.com.

Kirby said people attending the comicon are asked to park in the lower parking lot.

The demolition derby will be held at 6 p.m. in the main arena of the Florence Center.

The derby will be the first indoor demolition derby in Florence. It will feature five classes of vehicles: full size, front-wheel drive/compact, minitruck/van/SUV, bone stock front-wheel drive/compact and a PowerWheels derby.

Tickets are $17 and available for purchase at Ticketmaster.

For more information, contact Billy Monroe at 704-692-6497 or Jason Padgett at 704-477-0074.

According to the Facebook page of the demolition derby, Padgett will answer all rule and technical questions. Information about entry and tickets is also available at the Carolina Derby Promotions Facebook page.

Kirby said people who are attending the demolition derby are asked to park in the upper parking lot.

