Florence Center to host initial First Responders Community Day

FLORENCE, S.C. – On Jan. 23, the Florence Center will host its initial First Responders Community Day.

This event will give a chance for the public to meet those who were on the front lines in 2020 and who are always on the forefront when disaster strikes.

This event will feature more than 50 vendors, including police officers, fire fighters, nurses and military personnel. There will be plenty of demonstrations to educate the public on how to stay safe and healthy in their day-to-day lives. There will also be “some cool tech and machine demonstrations” to give an inside look at some of the everyday tasks these first responders perform. This event will also have school safety instructions and fire safety demonstrations for children. Each agency will have an employment table for adults looking to apply for a job.

The Florence Center’s First Responders Community Day event is a free event for the public and will begin at 10 a.m. and end at 7 p.m. on Saturday Jan. 23. Vendor applications are still being accepted and can be submitted at florencecenter.com or by email to jkirby@florencecenter.com.