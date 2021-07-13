Florence Center to host job fair Wednesday

FLORENCE, S.C. – Pee Dee residents seeking a job have an opportunity to find one Wednesday at the Florence Center.
The Florence Center and S.C. Works Pee Dee are sponsoring a job fair from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Florence Center, located at 2300 W. Radio Dr.
The fair will feature more than 50 employers, and more than 1,500 full- and part-time jobs will be available for jobseekers. The event is open to the public, and veterans will be allowed early admittance for the first 30 minutes.
Some of the positions available are machine operators, material handlers, food service, trailer technicians, operations staff, supervisors, caregivers, CNAs, registered nurses, security guards, state troopers, production workers, warehouse cleaners, groundskeepers, mechanical technicians, line operators, teachers, engineers and sales representatives.
Job seekers are asked to bring their resume and dress professionally. Interviews will be held on site during the event.
Companies that have registered for Florence Center job fair
All Ways Caring Home Care
American and Efird
Aramark
Ard Trucking
ASM Global – Florence Center
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of South Carolina
Canfor
Carpenter Technology
Chartwells K-12
Citi Trends Distribution Center
City of Florence
Clean World
CMA Services
Comfort Keepers
Crown Cork and Seal
Dr. Ronald E. McNair Rehab and Nursing Center
Eagles Landing (IHOP)
Elite Quartz Manufacturing
Fiber Industries
Florence County Disabilities and Special Needs Board
Florence County Sheriff’s Office
Florence Darlington Technical College
G4 Security
Gee and Gee Upolstery and Furniture
Georgia Pacific
Harbor Freight Tools Distribution Center
Headstart
Hire Quest Direct
HopeHealth
I H/Newbold Services
Kelly Services – Florence and Timmonsville
Lakeside Medical Response
Marion – Dillon Board of Disabilities and Special Needs
McLeod Health
Nan Ya Plastics
New Birth Health
New Generations Home Care
Niagra Bottling
Nightingale’s Nursing and Attendants
Nurses on Call
Palmetto Corp Veteran Village State
Palmetto Staffing
Partners Personnel
Pee Dee Community Action Partnership
Pepsi Cola of Florence
Presbyterian Communities of South Carolina
Professional Medical Training
Raldex
Rivers Plumbing and Electric
Ruiz Foods
SC Department of Disabilities and Special Needs
SC Youth Challenge Academy
SMFC
South Carolina Department of Corrections
South Carolina Department of Transportation
South Carolina Department of Vocational Rehabilitation
South Carolina Highway Patrol
South Carolina Transport Police
South Carolina Works
Southern Senior Living
Staybridge Suites
Tender Care Home Health
Terminix
Thompson Maintenance Services
True to You In – Home Patient Care
Veterans Nursing Home
W. Lee Flowers
Wyman Gordon
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Matthew Christian
Government and Politics Reporter
I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.