 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Florence Center to host job fair Wednesday
0 Comments

Florence Center to host job fair Wednesday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. – Pee Dee residents seeking a job have an opportunity to find one Wednesday at the Florence Center. 

The Florence Center and S.C. Works Pee Dee are sponsoring a job fair from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Florence Center, located at 2300 W. Radio Dr. 

The fair will feature more than 50 employers, and more than 1,500 full- and part-time jobs will be available for jobseekers. The event is open to the public, and veterans will be allowed early admittance for the first 30 minutes. 

Some of the positions available are machine operators, material handlers, food service, trailer technicians, operations staff, supervisors, caregivers, CNAs, registered nurses, security guards, state troopers, production workers, warehouse cleaners, groundskeepers, mechanical technicians, line operators, teachers, engineers and sales representatives. 

Job seekers are asked to bring their resume and dress professionally. Interviews will be held on site during the event.

Companies that have registered for Florence Center job fair

All Ways Caring Home Care

American and Efird

Aramark

Ard Trucking

ASM Global – Florence Center

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of South Carolina

Canfor

Carpenter Technology

Chartwells K-12

Citi Trends Distribution Center

City of Florence

Clean World

CMA Services

Comfort Keepers

Crown Cork and Seal

Dr. Ronald E. McNair Rehab and Nursing Center

Eagles Landing (IHOP)

Elite Quartz Manufacturing

Fiber Industries

Florence County Disabilities and Special Needs Board

Florence County Sheriff’s Office

Florence Darlington Technical College

G4 Security

Gee and Gee Upolstery and Furniture

Georgia Pacific

Harbor Freight Tools Distribution Center

Headstart

Hire Quest Direct

HopeHealth

I H/Newbold Services

Kelly Services – Florence and Timmonsville

Lakeside Medical Response

Marion – Dillon Board of Disabilities and Special Needs

McLeod Health

Nan Ya Plastics

New Birth Health

New Generations Home Care

Niagra Bottling

Nightingale’s Nursing and Attendants

Nurses on Call

Palmetto Corp Veteran Village State

Palmetto Staffing

Partners Personnel

Pee Dee Community Action Partnership

Pepsi Cola of Florence

Presbyterian Communities of South Carolina

Professional Medical Training

Raldex

Rivers Plumbing and Electric

Ruiz Foods

SC Department of Disabilities and Special Needs

SC Youth Challenge Academy

SMFC

South Carolina Department of Corrections

South Carolina Department of Transportation

South Carolina Department of Vocational Rehabilitation

South Carolina Highway Patrol

South Carolina Transport Police

South Carolina Works

Southern Senior Living

Staybridge Suites

Tender Care Home Health

Terminix

Thompson Maintenance Services

True to You In – Home Patient Care

Veterans Nursing Home

W. Lee Flowers

Wyman Gordon

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NY takes careful approach in virus death count

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+8
A 57-year-veteran of cutting Florence's hair hangs up his clippers
Local News

A 57-year-veteran of cutting Florence's hair hangs up his clippers

  • 5 min to read

FLORENCE, S.C. − The barber to Florence mayors since David McLeod − not to mention athletes of note who found their way into Florence − ended his 57-year barbering career and closed a barber shop that was at least 120 years old when he and his wife left Patriot Barber Shop for the last time Friday.

Local News

Sonoco to add 16 positions

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Sonoco is preparing to add 16 new positions at its Hartsville facility. The company announced Wednesday afternoon that it would be building a new offline winding operation to reduce paper finishing and warehouse complexity and cost, adding 16 new positions for the line. Sonoco also announced Wednesday that two other machines at the plant will be shutdown depending on market conditions and when the new machine becomes operational and that it was constructing a 102,000 square foot warehouse at the Hartsville facility. 

Dillon County leads the Pee Dee in religious diversity
Local News

Dillon County leads the Pee Dee in religious diversity

FLORENCE, S.C. – The two northernmost counties in the Pee Dee lead the way in religious diversity. The Public Religion Research Institute, a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to conducting independent research at the intersection of religion, culture, and public policy, published the county level data in its 2020 survey of American religions Thursday. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert