Florence Center to play host to Jingle Bell Market this weekend

Jingle Bell Market

Tricia Ray  works to set up a booth in the arena of the Florence Center ahead of the weekend’s Jingle Bell Market. Vendors at this year’s event will feature gifts to give for the holidays in addition to decorations and other holiday-themed merchandise.

 Matthew Robertson/Morning News

FLORENCE, S.C.— The Jingle Bell Market kicks off for the weekend Friday at the Florence Center. The annual event features vendors — local and national — along with food, drink and door-prize giveaways throughout. The market will be open from 11 a.m. to  6 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to  7 p.m. Saturday and 1  a.m. to  5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $13 at the door.

