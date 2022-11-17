FLORENCE, S.C.— The Jingle Bell Market kicks off for the weekend Friday at the Florence Center. The annual event features vendors — local and national — along with food, drink and door-prize giveaways throughout. The market will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 1 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $13 at the door.
Florence Center to play host to Jingle Bell Market this weekend
