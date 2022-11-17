Florence Center to play host to Jingle Bell Market this weekend

FLORENCE, S.C.— The Jingle Bell Market kicks off for the weekend Friday at the Florence Center. The annual event features vendors — local and national — along with food, drink and door-prize giveaways throughout. The market will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 1 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $13 at the door.