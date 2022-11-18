Florence Center's Jingle Bell Market offers something for everyone

FLORENCE, S.C. — For the fifth year running the Florence Center will play host to the Jingle Bell Market as the Pee Dee prepares to celebrate Thanksgiving and roll into the Christmas season.

"My vendors are coming from all over," said show manager Patricia Taira. "They're coming from Conway, Myrtle Beach, Sumter, North Carolina, Las Vegas, Miami."

"We are sold out, completely sold out," Taira said. "We squeezed in five more booths. We have a waiting list for next year."

One vendor who sells alpaca wool clothing traveled from Peru — the country — to participate in the event.

Other vendors hail from the Pee Dee, like Mullins' Odds and Ends.

Vendors have a wide variety of offerings that range from bows and arrows at one stall and hand-crafted soaps at another, Taira said.

Three book authors will be on hand to sign copies of their books.

There will be food and drink vendors on hand, door prize drawings throughout the event and a collection site for Southside Middle School's winter coat drive.

There will also be continual entertainment on the main stage.

"You can shop your entire Christmas list in one weekend," Taira said.

While customers will be well cared for at the market, so will the vendors.

"We're doing a worship service for the vendors that want to come and just have that spiritual moment before doors open," Taira said. "This is their livelihood. This is what they do for a living. This is all they do; it's like having a brick and mortar store."

"My goal for this show is the vendors are prosperous and a crowd turns out to support them," she said.

The market runs Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m..