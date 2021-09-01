Florence ceremony set to mark 20th anniversary of 9/11 attacks

FLORENCE, S.C. − Florence will mark the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks of 9/11 at a Saturday morning gathering in the Florence Veterans Park at the 9/11 memorial.

There have been some informal ceremonies at the monument in the years since 2011 when the 10th anniversary of the attacks was commemorated with the unveiling of the monument, but nothing organized, said U.S. Army Col. (RET) Barry Wingard. He is chairman of the Veterans Park Committee.

"It just seems appropriate we ought to remember the 20th anniversary, especially with the other events going on in Afghanistan," Wingard said.

Since organizers at the park started the ball rolling it's gained traction, Wingard said.

Florence Fire Chief Shannon Tanner is heading up the ceremony and US Air Force Col. (RET) Wayne Jackson will serve as the event's master of ceremonies while the Veterans Honor Guard will be on hand for a 21-gun salute and taps.

Barry Jones, who was in the Pentagon when it was attacked, will be the guest speaker, Wingard said.

Darlington County's National Guard unit will attend with some of its vehicles which will likely join fire trucks and police cars from other agencies.