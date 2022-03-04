 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Florence chamber adds Pearce to list of Outlook Luncheon speakers
0 Comments
top story

Florence chamber adds Pearce to list of Outlook Luncheon speakers

  • 0
Luncheon Speakers

Florence County Economic Development Board Chairman Rocky Pearce, left, and South Carolina Secretary of Commerce Harry J. Lightsey III will speak at the March 16 Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce Outlook Luncheon at the Florence Center.

 Contributed

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce has added a speaker to the organization's annual outlook luncheon.

Chamber President Mike Miller said the added speaker will be Rocky Pearce, chairman of the Florence County Economic Development Board.

He joins South Carolina Secretary of Commerce Harry J. Lightsey III.

Both men will speak on economic development issues related to the Pee Dee, Miller said.

The business luncheon will include the announcement of the Small Business Person of the Year, which is sponsored by Dedicated Community Bank, and the Public Servant of the Year, which is sponsored by Francis Marion University.

The Chamber’s Ambassador of the Year will also be recognized.

The luncheon will be held at the Florence Center with the program beginning at noon March 16. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. 

Community and local business leaders are invited.  Tickets are $30 for chamber members, $40 for nonmembers and $450 for a reserved table of eight. Contact the chamber at 843-665-0515 for tickets or register by going to https://www.flochamber.com/event/2022-outlook-luncheon/.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Scotland chapel built in the 1940s by Ukrainian POWs is now a relief center

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

FMU professor: Ukraine wins information battle, unites Europe
Local News

FMU professor: Ukraine wins information battle, unites Europe

FLORENCE, S.C. —  A Francis Marion University professor says Ukraine winning the information war  is helping to keep Europe united in putting sanctions on Russia.Lauren Perez, a third-year political science professor, told the Morning News Tuesday afternoon it was a little surprising for Ukraine to win the information war because of the Russian propensity to produce propaganda favorable to their position. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert