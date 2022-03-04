Florence chamber adds Pearce to list of Outlook Luncheon speakers

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce has added a speaker to the organization's annual outlook luncheon.

Chamber President Mike Miller said the added speaker will be Rocky Pearce, chairman of the Florence County Economic Development Board.

He joins South Carolina Secretary of Commerce Harry J. Lightsey III.

Both men will speak on economic development issues related to the Pee Dee, Miller said.

The business luncheon will include the announcement of the Small Business Person of the Year, which is sponsored by Dedicated Community Bank, and the Public Servant of the Year, which is sponsored by Francis Marion University.

The Chamber’s Ambassador of the Year will also be recognized.

The luncheon will be held at the Florence Center with the program beginning at noon March 16. Doors open at 11:30 a.m.

Community and local business leaders are invited. Tickets are $30 for chamber members, $40 for nonmembers and $450 for a reserved table of eight. Contact the chamber at 843-665-0515 for tickets or register by going to https://www.flochamber.com/event/2022-outlook-luncheon/.