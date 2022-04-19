Florence Chamber administrative luncheon set for April 27

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Greater Florence Chamber will host its’ popular Administrative Professionals Day Luncheon April 27 at the Florence Center.

The festivities will begin at 11 a.m. with many fun vendor exhibits sharing small gifts and then the lunch and program will begin at noon. The event is full of more than 50 door prizes and giveaways.

This is a great way for area businesses to reward hard working staff with a wonderful lunch, while hearing an amusing message from this year's speaker, Ron Glancy, senior vice president operations at Raines Company.

His topic will be, The Funny Things That Came My Way in the Hotel Business.

The Administrative Day Luncheon has been a favorite with area businesses and office managers to honor administrative staff by treating them to a fun extended lunch event and an entertaining program in recognition of their contributions throughout the year.

More than a dozen business vendors will be at the event sharing giveaways and displaying their products and services. Tickets are $30 for Chamber members and $40 for non-members. Reserved tables are also available.

To register for this event at this late date, you must call the Chamber directly at 843-665-0515.