Florence Chamber: American Airlines adding mid-morning flight to Florence
Florence Chamber: American Airlines adding mid-morning flight to Florence

American Airlines

Piedmont/American Airlines flies ERJ-145 jets in and our of Florence.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO/PIEDONT AIRLINES

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence Regional Airport will pick up a fourth flight to Charlotte starting in early September.

The Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce Wednesday morning announced that a new mid-morning flight would launch Sept. 8 and allow travelers shorter connecting times for both departing and arriving flights in Charlotte, N.C.

"From a Chamber of Commerce side, this is a big deal," said Chamber President Mike Miller "Has many different positive impacts on the area."

The increased options will be "great for area business people," Miller said.

