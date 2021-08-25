Florence Chamber: American Airlines adding mid-morning flight to Florence

STAFF REPORTS
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence Regional Airport will pick up a fourth flight to Charlotte starting in early September.
The Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce Wednesday morning announced that a new mid-morning flight would launch Sept. 8 and allow travelers shorter connecting times for both departing and arriving flights in Charlotte, N.C.
"From a Chamber of Commerce side, this is a big deal," said Chamber President Mike Miller "Has many different positive impacts on the area."
The increased options will be "great for area business people," Miller said.
