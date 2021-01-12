Florence chamber, FMU plan business planning classes in February

Session Description: Financial statements might help businesses pay taxes, but these statements can also help better operate the business. This session will help business owners understand the terminology and how to analyze the financials for better decision-making to achieve success. Dell will share his knowledge as a full-time faculty member of FMU’s School of Business. He is an experienced entrepreneur, active academic, recovering CPA, lifelong learner, enthusiastic teacher, motivating consultant/coach and a Navy veteran.

Breaking Down the Lending Process and Financial Options for Small Business

Session Description: When a business wants to grow, there is often a need to seek additional funding from lenders. In this session, business owners will learn about the general lending process, including the basic requirements for applying for a small business loan. This session will also discuss business plans, future projections, personal financial statements, assessing your bookkeeping process and becoming comfortable with how to present your loan request to a lender. There will also be discussion about the different types of loans and how they work. Schmidt grew up in Spartanburg. He attended Clemson University, where he graduated with a B.S. Degree in Financial Management. After graduating, he spent 37 years as a commercial banker with various institutions in both Greenville and Spartanburg, working as a commercial loan officer while specializing in loan workouts.