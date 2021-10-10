Florence chamber has room for a few more cooks for annual wing and chili festival

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce is hosting the 7th annual Kickin’ Chicken Wing and Chili Festival on Friday, Oct. 22, in the 100 block of South Dargan Street in downtown Florence. The event will take place from 5 to 9 p.m.
There will be food prepared by competing chefs/teams, music, craft beer and other vendors. Inland Band will perform.
This is one of two chamber fundraising events this year. A golf tournament was the other.
Mike Miller, the chamber president, said this festival is estimated to be the third largest downtown event in terms of crowds by the city of Florence. He said the festival draws more than 2,000 people each year, usually between 2,200 and 2,500.
Miller said that the festival was not held last year due to COVID-19, but in 2019, they sold 1,700 pounds of chicken wings. He said they usually have between 10 and 15 wings and chili cooks participating.
“We are still looking for two or three more cooks,” he said.
Miller said the chamber supplies the wings for the cooks but not the chili.
“They have to be able to cook between 80 and 120 pounds of wings,” Miller said.
The rise in food prices has made this year’s event a little more challenging, but Miller said they are still committed to offering an affordable event for the public. He said the ticket prices will be slightly higher than the one held in 2019.
Tickets are done the same way as for Florence After Five events, but tickets are not interchangeable, Miller said. He said they will have a special ticket for this event.
Raines Hospitality, Carolina Bank and Wilcox, Buyck and Williams are the major sponsors at this year’s event.
Proceeds are used for the Pee Dee Vision Foundation, which supports a number of educational initiatives that the chamber doesn’t have funding for and a variety of other chamber programs.
Miller said this is a family event. He said people bring their children and their dogs and enjoy an evening of music, food and fun.
If a company or an individual would like to participate in the cook off, they need to contact the chamber office.