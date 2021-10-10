Florence chamber has room for a few more cooks for annual wing and chili festival

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce is hosting the 7th annual Kickin’ Chicken Wing and Chili Festival on Friday, Oct. 22, in the 100 block of South Dargan Street in downtown Florence. The event will take place from 5 to 9 p.m.

There will be food prepared by competing chefs/teams, music, craft beer and other vendors. Inland Band will perform.

This is one of two chamber fundraising events this year. A golf tournament was the other.

Mike Miller, the chamber president, said this festival is estimated to be the third largest downtown event in terms of crowds by the city of Florence. He said the festival draws more than 2,000 people each year, usually between 2,200 and 2,500.

Miller said that the festival was not held last year due to COVID-19, but in 2019, they sold 1,700 pounds of chicken wings. He said they usually have between 10 and 15 wings and chili cooks participating.

“We are still looking for two or three more cooks,” he said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Miller said the chamber supplies the wings for the cooks but not the chili.

“They have to be able to cook between 80 and 120 pounds of wings,” Miller said.