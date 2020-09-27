Florence chamber is accepting nominations for 2020 Business Person of the Year

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce is now accepting nominations for the 2020 Business Person of the Year.
Area business and community individuals can submit names of people who have managed a successful business with a record of responsibility toward employees, customers and members of the community, said the chamber.
“Each year the award committee is tasked with reviewing many local business leaders that are nominated for this community recognition," said Florence Chamber President Michael Miller. "It makes us realize the depth of talent that resides in our towns and communities around the Pee Dee. We are extremely fortunate to have the current nominees, and those that have previously been recognized, working side by side with us every day. Each has helped brighten our future.”
Last year’s recipient was Dale Barth, owner of Red Bone Alley and a partner in Town Hall restaurant, both in Florence.
The award is sponsored each year by Wells Fargo and presented at the chamber’s Fall Membership Luncheon. This year’s luncheon will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 1, at the Florence Center. Molly Spearman, South Carolina superintendent of education, is scheduled to be the keynote speaker.
To be eligible for the Business Person of the Year Award, the person must be an accompanying business member of the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce and be associated with a sole proprietorship, partnership, corporation or professional practice in the Florence area. Elected officials and employees of government or not-for-profit organizations are ineligible, unless they are also involved in business and meet all other eligibility requirements.
To submit a nomination or for more information, email or call Susan Farver at sfarver@flochamber.com or 843-665-0515. The deadline for submission is Oct. 30, 2020.
