Florence chamber looking to establish small-business owner mentoring program

FLORENCE, S.C. — Business owners struggling with difficult decisions during the economic turmoil caused by COVID-19 and the government-mandated shutdowns of nonessential businesses may soon have an opportunity to learn from a more experienced hand.
Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce Board Chairman Mike Reichenbach said in his chamber update at the chamber's annual membership luncheon that the chamber is taking steps to establish a mentoring program for business owners in the Florence area.
"The first step is gauging the interest from both the — as well as mentors — how many successful, established business owners would want to be mentors — and that was a step that I started this week," Reichenbach said in the chamber offices Thursday afternoon.
He said he was elated with the responses he had received.
Reichenbach said he remembered what it was like establishing a business during the Great Recession in 2008. He and his wife, Charisse, bought the former Horne Ford that year.
"We knew business," he said. "But I didn't know was what it would be like to be awake at two in the morning saying how am I going to make payroll and how do I go into the bank and say I need help. How to terminate people that you've become friends with."
Reichenbach said those were really the hardest things for business owners, particularly smaller business owners who must fill multiple roles including operations, finance, and human resources.
"You work with the people that are there with you," he said. "They're your friends. Sometimes they're even your family in terms of how close you are. Those are the kind of conversations that it's therapeutic to have some that's gone through it and that can be able to talk with them."
"It's been a weird year with COVID and PPP [paycheck protection program] money and how to manage a business and how to manage cash flow," Reichenbach said.
He said a lot of the potential mentees have said they know how to perform their trades or services but struggle with the business aspects of being an owner. Reichenbach gave examples of hiring, retention, and having relatives or close friends working for a business and needing to make a decision for the good of the company.
"Just the things that keep you up at night," Reichenbach said.
Reichenbach said with the level of interest being shown, the chamber had seen enough to move forward.
The next step, he said, was to begin the process of partnering mentors and mentees. He added that this could be difficult because some business owners may face different challenges based on their products or services. But it would be difficult to partner two business owners competing for the same markets.
Reichenbach added that the chamber was looking to partner with Francis Marion University.
