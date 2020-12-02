Florence chamber looking to establish small-business owner mentoring program

"You work with the people that are there with you," he said. "They're your friends. Sometimes they're even your family in terms of how close you are. Those are the kind of conversations that it's therapeutic to have some that's gone through it and that can be able to talk with them."

"It's been a weird year with COVID and PPP [paycheck protection program] money and how to manage a business and how to manage cash flow," Reichenbach said.

He said a lot of the potential mentees have said they know how to perform their trades or services but struggle with the business aspects of being an owner. Reichenbach gave examples of hiring, retention, and having relatives or close friends working for a business and needing to make a decision for the good of the company.

"Just the things that keep you up at night," Reichenbach said.

Reichenbach said with the level of interest being shown, the chamber had seen enough to move forward.

The next step, he said, was to begin the process of partnering mentors and mentees. He added that this could be difficult because some business owners may face different challenges based on their products or services. But it would be difficult to partner two business owners competing for the same markets.

Reichenbach added that the chamber was looking to partner with Francis Marion University.

