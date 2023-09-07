FLORENCE, S.C. — The lessons that Costa King Cockfield first learned in the tobacco fields of her youth are the same ones that continue to push her forward today as the chief nursing officer of the MUSC Health Florence Medical Center.

“My family grew tobacco, corn, soybeans and cotton. All six of us worked on the farm,” Cockfield said.

She was speaking on Wednesday at the Women in Commerce luncheon, which took place at the Florence Center and was organized by the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce. Women from across the Pee Dee region came together to hear from Cockfield and Donna Isgett, president and CEO of McLeod Health, about their experiences and approaches to leadership.

Before the speeches, women mingled over mocktails with the help of “bingo cards.”

These cards had qualities like “speaks more than one language” that each person needed to find in others. Once they found a person with the quality, they got that person’s signature. If they found a person with each listed quality, they could turn in the card and be entered into a raffle for a Hotel Florence spa package.

After the mingle, attendees were treated to salad with strawberries, chicken and mashed potatoes with gravy and, for dessert, a chocolate pudding.

During her speech, Cockfield related lessons she learned while working in her family’s tobacco fields, like “consider the season” and “get your hands dirty,” to the challenges and successes she saw during her journey back to working for MUSC after beginning her career at the Charleston branch.

The key theme of Cockfield’s speech was that hard work and a willingness to do the right thing, even in difficult situations, should be combined with adequate self-care, care for those around and an understanding of when a situation is out of anyone’s control.

“Farmers work hard, and I remember my father working from sunup to sundown,” she said. “I always say, ‘I’m never claiming to be the smartest person in the room, but I’ll outwork somebody.’”

Isgett’s speech had similar themes of working hard while in leadership positions, but highlighted leaders’ need to work for something beyond themselves.

“Get over yourself, because as long as it’s about you, you’ll never reach where you need to be,” she said. “What you’re here to do is bigger than what any individual can do.”

Because of this, relationships are vitally important, Isgett said. This sentiment was also mirrored in Cockfield’s speech when she spoke about encouraging the growth of employees and always keeping promises.

“Farmers by nature are pretty helpful and I think they’re very trusting,” Cockfield said. “That’s the same thing that’s been important to me in my career. If I say I’m going to say something, I’m going to do it.”

Leaders need tenacity, emotional intelligence and a mindset of constant growth, according to Isgett. Leaders should also be thankful but should not let others tell them what their dreams are, she said.

Florence Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin welcomed the women to the luncheon and said that every woman needs to learn to “WAC it,” which means walk in it, adapt to it and conquer it.

“I believe the speeches you hear today will give you the equipment you need to ‘WAC’ it,” she said.

Florence City Councilwoman LaShonda NeSmith-Jackson said after the event that it was “very inspiring” and that she wants to get involved in future Women in Commerce events.

“I cannot wait. I want to sign up to be on the committee because I love this kind of thing and I want to get involved,” she said.

More Women in Commerce events will be coming in the future, according to Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce President Mike Miller. He said these events could look like breakfasts, small groups or more large events like luncheons.

“We’re hoping it moves into something even larger with a couple of other events throughout the year based on the people being here,” he said.

The luncheon was supposed to take place on Aug. 31 but was delayed due to Hurricane Idalia. Even with that delay, Miller said, the event had great turnout.

“We’re very pleased with the response from the community,” he said.