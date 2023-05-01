FLORENCE, S.C. — The Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce has partnered with the City of Florence to help break down barriers local entrepreneurs face and forge connections between local businesses.

The project is called Innovate Florence, said Les Echols, director of community and minority enterprise for the chamber of commerce. At the event, business owners will be able to speak about problems they face and the Florence business community will be able to give them feedback and support.

“Some other communities have been very successful with similar programs,” Echols said.

The event is currently set to take place in the fall, but no date has been set yet.

Florence Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin said that small businesses are the “lifeblood” of Florence but sometimes entrepreneurs need help to get started.

“We understand there are a lot of small businesses who are operating out of their trunk, some out of their home,” she said. “It's important that those who got that entrepreneurship spirit get the support they need.”

The partnership was announced at a press conference marking the first day of National Small Business Week.

During the conference, Ervin re-read a proclamation from Florence City Council that declared this week as Small Business Week, which brought Florence in line with the annual tradition. Every year since 1963, the president of the United States has declared this week National Small Business Week.

Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce president Mike Miller said that around 44% of the economic activity in the Florence area is done by small and minority businesses.

“It’s very critical because two-thirds of the jobs are created, not by the Hondas or the Otis Elevators or the Niagara Waters, it's created by the small and minority businesses that are located here,” Miller said.

Small businesses support “our small endeavors” too, like church projects and baseball teams, he said.

“They’re the ones you see in church when you sit down, you see them at the grocery store, they’re the ones that are very much the backbone of the community,” Miller said.

Tuesday at 11 a.m. the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce will play host to a small and minority business lunch where owners will learn about resources and hear about the state of small businesses from Sonja Barkley of the S.C. Department of Commerce.